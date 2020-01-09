Amy Schumer Pokes Fun At Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Big Announcement

She later revealed why Meghan was her “nemesis” in an InStyle segment titled “How to Not Give a Shit What Anybody Thinks” back in December 2018.

“Why is she my nemesis? Because she’s pregnant at the same time as me and I’m not letting her get away with that,” Schumer joked, later describing why it wasn’t fun to be pregnant at the same time as Meghan in her Netflix stand-up comedy special “Growing.”

“She’s out there in six-inch heels, adorable outfits and there’s been no bump. She, like, cups where the bump will be,” Schumer said.

“People see me, they’re like, ‘Oh, the last couple of weeks are the hardest, right? Are you crowning? I think I can see an ear,’” she added.

She also managed to poke fun at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in her own birth announcement, which came hours after Meghan and Harry announced they welcomed little Archie.

“10:55 pm last night. Our royal baby was born,” Schumer wrote in the photo announcing her son Gene’s birth.