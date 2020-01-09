Amy Schumer Pokes Fun At Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Big Announcement

Amy Schumer reacted to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s major news on Wednesday with an announcement of her own.
After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed that they were stepping back as “senior” members of the royal family in a groundbreaking and unprecedented statement, the “I Feel Pretty” actress said that there were major changes coming to her family lineup as well.
“Chris and I are formally stepping down from our royal duties,” the comedian captioned a photo of her husband, Chris Fischer, pushing her in a beach wheelchair. “We appreciate your support.”
Schumer has jokingly jabbed at the duchess over the years, once even calling the former “Suits” actress her “nemesis.”
In 2018, the “I Feel Pretty” actress even superimposed pictures of her and Fischer’s faces over a picture of Meghan and Harry to announce her own pregnancy, just a few days after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed they were expecting.
“Chris and I are thrilled and almost positive he’s the father,” she told The Los Angeles Times at the time. “I look forward to competing with Markle every step of the way.”
She later revealed why Meghan was her “nemesis” in an InStyle segment titled “How to Not Give a Shit What Anybody Thinks” back in December 2018.
“Why is she my nemesis? Because she’s pregnant at the same time as me and I’m not letting her get away with that,” Schumer joked, later describing why it wasn’t fun to be pregnant at the same time as Meghan in her Netflix stand-up comedy special “Growing.”
“She’s out there in six-inch heels, adorable outfits and there’s been no bump. She, like, cups where the bump will be,” Schumer said.
“People see me, they’re like, ‘Oh, the last couple of weeks are the hardest, right? Are you crowning? I think I can see an ear,’” she added.
She also managed to poke fun at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in her own birth announcement, which came hours after Meghan and Harry announced they welcomed little Archie.
“10:55 pm last night. Our royal baby was born,” Schumer wrote in the photo announcing her son Gene’s birth.
Now that Meghan and Harry will be splitting their time between North America and the U.K., maybe we’ll see a Schumer and Meghan meetup.
Subscribe to HuffPost’s Watching the Royals newsletter for all things Windsor (and beyond).