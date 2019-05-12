Amy Schumer Gets Real In Post-Pregnancy 'Takeaway' That Celebrates Women

Amy Schumer has seen it all throughout the last nine months and has a lot of gratitude and advice to share from it.

The comedian posted on Instagram Saturday to share some of her personal takeaways from her tough pregnancy and recent childbirth, giving a special shout out to women everywhere.

“Women are the shit. Men are cool and whatever but women are fucking warriors and capable of anything,” she said in the post, which shows her cradling her newborn, Gene Attell Fischer. She then directly credited the doula who helped her and her husband, Chris Fischer, throughout their journey.

“What do doulas do? I don’t totally know but what she did was make me and Chris feel totally secure and supported throughout my pregnancy and the birth process. I really recommend getting one if you can,” she said.

Schumer has been extremely candid about how difficult her pregnancy was, having suffered a condition called hyperemesis gravidarum, which causes severe nausea, vomiting, weight loss and dehydration. More severe cases require hospital stays.

Bryan Bedder via Getty Images Schumer, seen with her husband, Chris Fischer, has been extremely candid about how difficult her pregnancy was.

“I threw up violently and felt sick mostly every day of my pregnancy. Hyperemesis is real and it’s awful. But fuck, what they say is true. The second you give birth it’s gone,” she said in her Instagram post.

Schumer thanked everyone who encouraged her to “keep going” or insisting “it will be worth it,” concluding: “You were right. Thank you, ladies, from my family.”

She also shared how the public can help other expecting mothers in need in places like Guatemala.