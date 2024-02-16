Amy Schumer Has A Fierce Response Following Criticism Of Her 'Puffier Than Normal' Face

True to form, Amy Schumer is responding to snarky comments about her appearance with transparency and wit.
On Thursday, the “Life & Beth” actor and comedian alluded to the chatter in a lengthy note on social media, saying that her face “is puffier than normal” due to endometriosis.
“Thank you so much for everyone’s input about my face! I’ve enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance as all women do for almost 20 years,” she wrote. “And you’re right it is puffier than normal right now. I have endometriosis an auto immune disease that every woman should read about. There are some medical and hormonal things going on in my world right now but I’m okay.”
After noting that “a woman doesn’t need any excuse for her physical appearance and owes no explanation,” Schumer said that she was responding to the criticism in an effort to “advocate for self love and acceptance of the skin you’re in.”
“Like every other women/person some days I feel confident and good as hell and others I want to put a bag over my head,” she added, before proceeding to discuss “Life & Beth.”
“I feel strong and beautiful and so proud of this tv show I created. Wrote. Starred in and directed. Maybe just maybe we can focus on that for a little.”
The flurry of online scorn seemingly began after Schumer appeared on Tuesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show,” leading many to hurl accusations of plastic surgery or other cosmetic interventions.
“Looks like past surgery that wasn’t great for long term and age,” one person wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Has to be either injections or filler.”
Added another, “It’s giving cabbage patch kid.”
In the past, Schumer has been frank about her experience with endometriosis ― a disorder in which tissue similar to the uterus lining grows outside of it, often causing painful periods and excessive bleeding.
In 2021, she revealed that she’d had both her uterus and her appendix removed as a result of the condition.
Schumer’s latest remarks come as “Life & Beth,” her semi-autobiographical Hulu dramedy, returns for its second season Friday. The show also stars Michael Cera as John, a character on the autism spectrum who is the love interest of Schumer’s Beth.