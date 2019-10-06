Amy Schumer Gets Real About Being Afraid To Return To Work As New Mom

Amy Schumer is talking about the highs and lows of going back to work five months after giving birth to her first child.

The comedian, who’s kept it candid with fans throughout her pregnancy and motherhood journey, welcomed son Gene Attell Fischer with husband Chris Fischer in May and she’s still adjusting to her new normal.

The “I Feel Pretty” star shared a sweet snap of the newborn on Saturday, but it was the caption about her mixed emotions surrounding her decision to return to work that caught people’s attention.

“I’m feeling strong and good and like I’m still a human being with interests and ambitions and goals I’m excited to reach,” she wrote. “It’s felt good to be back at work. I was so worried about it and was afraid to go back after he was 3 months old.”

Schumer went on to reveal that there have been a “couple days I’ve cried from missing” her son, but said she’s ultimately grateful to get back in the swing of things.

“It’s mostly good to be back and the breaks energize me to be a better mom and appreciate our time even more,” she continued. “I have it a lot easier than many people but I wanted to share my experience.”

The comic ended her post by asking her followers how they first learned to balance responsibilities at home and at work, prompting some famous friends, including Debra Messing, Drew Barrymore and Padma Lakshmi, to share their own stories in the comments.

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

Earlier in the week, Schumer took a trip down memory lane, posting the photo of her reaction when she first discovered that she was pregnant.

“#tbt the day I found out I was pregnant in @jessseinfeld bathroom,” she wrote alongside a photo of her looking shocked while sitting on a toilet.

While Schumer didn’t name the project that’s keeping her busy, she’s set to write, direct and executive produce in the upcoming Hulu series “Love, Beth” as part of her first-look deal with the streaming service. The 10-episode first season is set to arrive sometime in 2020.