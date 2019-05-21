Amy Schumer is back in business.

The comedian and new mom returned to the stage Monday night at New York’s Comedy Cellar, her first such appearance since giving birth earlier this month.

Comedian Jon Laster snapped a photo of the 37-year-old performing, which she later posted on Instagram with the caption “I’m back!”

Schumer’s fans and followers loved the photo and showered the comedian with support in the comments.

“I can only imagine what a pump room looks like at a comedy club. Welcome back,” wrote former CNN chief White House correspondent Jessica Yellin. “Good 4 u,” Rosie O’Donnell wrote, adding a thumbs-up emoji.

Since welcoming her son, Gene Attell Fischer, on May 5, Schumer has kept things hilariously real on Instagram. For her very first Mother’s Day post, the “Trainwreck” actress posted a picture of herself on the toilet, hooked up to IVs.

“Milf alert 1 o’clock,” she captioned the photo.

She also recently shared a photo of herself wearing a breast pump, which she referred to as her “ootd,” or outfit of the day.

The comedian and actress also wrote a poignant, post-pregnancy “takeaway” that celebrated women as “fucking warriors.”

“Women are the shit. Men are cool and whatever but women are fucking warriors and capable of anything,” wrote Schumer, who suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum throughout her pregnancy.

“I threw up violently and felt sick mostly every day of my pregnancy,” she wrote. “Hyperemesis is real and it’s awful. But fuck, what they say is true. The second you give birth it’s gone.”