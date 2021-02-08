Amy Schumer's Son Seems Totally Unfazed Watching Her Super Bowl Commercial

Amy Schumer achieved a major career milestone over the weekend, but her son doesn’t seem to recognize his mom’s coolness factor.

The “I Feel Pretty” actor appeared in Hellman’s first-ever Super Bowl commercial during Sunday’s game, taking the role of the brand’s “Fairy Godmayo.”

Schumer recorded son Gene, almost 2, sitting on her husband Chris Fischer’s lap watching TV the moment the commercial came on. Schumer, sitting next to them, was very clearly expecting a reaction from her toddler at the sight of his mom on the screen.

Instead, she got near-silence.

“First time seeing mom on tv,” the comedian wrote on Instagram with video showing the unruffled tot, alongside an emoji of a cricket.

Instagram Schumer checking to see if her son reactions to hearing her voice and seeing her on-screen during the Super Bowl ads.

Gene did react with a little noise after Schumer asked: “Was that mommy?”

Schumer’s famous followers and fans, however, clearly enjoyed seeing the clip, if only for the actor’s sweet focus on her son.

“The way you look at him,” Paris Hilton commented on the post. Actor Debra Messing wrote: “Watching you watching him is the best.”

Others pointed out how hard it can be to win praise from the ones you love the most.

“Lol zero reaction. Babies are such a tough crowd,” one follower wrote.

“Family is always the toughest critic 🤷🏻‍♂️” Derek Blasberg added.

Last week, while Schumer was doing promotion for her then-upcoming Super Bowl spot on “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” the host asked if she thought she was “a good mom.”

“Actually, no. It’s interesting,” Schumer responded. “You don’t know how good of a parent you’re going to be.”

She said she “got some nice advice from Natalie Portman.”

“She was like, ‘You have more instincts than you know you have,’”Schumer continued. “And what I’m finding is that Natalie Portman is a huge liar. Because, so far, my instincts are all dead wrong.”