Amy Schumer Wants You To Know She's STILL Pregnant

If her latest Instagram photo is any indication, Amy Schumer is definitely still pregnant.

The comedian updated her fans on her pregnancy status on Friday by sharing a photo of her wearing an “I Hate Mondays” shirt pulled up to show her stomach, with her husband, Chris Fischer, sitting in the background staring at his phone.

Schumer looks undoubtedly tired of her current state.

“Oh yeah does it feel to everyone like I’ve been pregnant for a long time? It must be getting annoying to you all that I’m still pregnant,” she wrote in the caption.

She added: “Well imagine how I feel mother fuckers!!!!!!”

Schumer announced her pregnancy in October. A month later, she revealed that she was suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition that includes symptoms such as severe nausea, vomiting, weight loss and dehydration during pregnancy.

Schumer was forced to cancel several tour dates due to the severe symptoms in November.

The “I Feel Pretty” actress has been sharing her dynamic experience of being pregnant on social media, with photos of her IV drip updates, a video of her Christmas run, which involved lots of vomit, and photos of her baby shower cake (it had a butthole on it).

Last month, Schumer shut down rumors that she had already given birth with her own news update.