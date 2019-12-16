Amy Schumer Wrote A Totally Sincere Post Praising The Kardashians

Amy Schumer used to make fun of the Kardashians, but now she’s turned to praising them.

The “I Feel Pretty” actor posted a sweet message about the reality stars on Instagram Sunday following the season finale of the long-running series “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

“I watched the season finale of @kuwtk and it was a true delight. I have made a million jokes over the years. But I love that family,” the comedian wrote.

“They are good, kind girls and I appreciate how open they are. They are such great sports and have always been very kind to me and my family and are the first one to laugh at jokes about themselves. Especially @kimkardashian 😍😍😍that’s how I really feel,” she added.

The post was well received by members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, as well as celebrity friends of the family.

“Thank you Amy!!!” Kris Jenner commented on the post, while Kim Kardashian added, “You are so sweet and this post is so kind! Thank you.”

Model Emily Ratajkowski chimed in with a “hell yes” and Bravo’s Stassi Schroeder enthusiastically wrote, “I LOVE THIS POST.”

Schumer wasn’t exaggerating when she spoke of previously making “a million jokes” about the family. The comedian ripped apart Khloe Kardashian and poked fun at her weight in 2015 when she made her debut on “Saturday Night Live.”

“We have to be a role model for these little girls, because who do they have?” Schumer said during the opening monologue. “All they have, literally, is the Kardashians.”

“And like, we used to have Khloe. Khloe was ours, right?” she added, in reference to Khloe’s 35-pound weight loss at the time. “But then Khloe, she’s lost half her body weight. Like, Khloe, she lost a Kendall, and we have nothing.” Khloe appeared to subtweet the comedian in tweets she posted after the show.

No need 2 tear down others just 2 make urself feel bigger. It actually makes u quite small. I'm on a healthy journey. I don't care 4the hate — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 11, 2015

The comedian also previously pranked Kim Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, at the Time 100 gala in 2015 celebrating the list of the 100 Most Influential People In the World.

As soon as Schumer spotted the couple, she fell in front of them — and the cameras — on the red carpet.

“I saw them and said to my publicist, ‘Can I pretend to fall?’ and she said, ‘I can’t stop you,’” the actor later said in an interview with Time.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY via Getty Images Schumer pretends to trip and fall on the floor in front of honorees Kim Kardashian and Kanye West as they attend the Time 100 Gala on April 21, 2015, in New York.

Taylor Hill via Getty Images The couple walked past Schumer without so much as a glance back.

Perhaps they’ll be a “Keeping Up” cameo in Schumer’s future. Considering she’s also friends with Jennifer Lawrence ― a Kardashian family favorite ― we’ll put it on our list of 2020 predictions.