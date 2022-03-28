Amy Schumer Turned Oscars Into Celebrity Roast, And Leo DiCaprio Was The Punchline

Amy Schumer attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards. David Livingston via Getty Images

Much like the sun is currently doing to the polar ice caps, Amy Schumer scorched Hollywood on Sunday night as she co-hosted the 2022 Oscars.

And speaking of the environment, the comedian mentioned Adam McKay’s Best Picture nominee, “Don’t Look Up,” during her opening monologue.

Advertisement

“‘Don’t Look Up’ is nominated,’” Schumer said of the critically panned film. “I guess the Academy members don’t look up reviews.”

But that was not her final thought about the film, which starred Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio — the latter of whom has done quite a bit to tackle climate change ... all while dating models in their 20s.

“Leonardo DiCaprio, what can I even say about him? He’s done so much to fight climate change and leave behind a cleaner, greener planet for his girlfriends.”

As the audience erupted in laughter, she went on:

Advertisement

“Because he’s older and they’re younger, yeah ... you get it, yeah.”

Amy Schumer during her opening monologue at the 2022 Oscars. ROBYN BECK via Getty Images

Schumer even had the gall to go after “King Richard” in the presence of Serena and Venus Williams.

“After years of Hollywood ignoring womens’ stories, this year, we finally got a movie about the incredible Williams sisters’ … dad.”

The comedian also made a dig at all the Hollywood couples who were in attendance that night.

Advertisement

“We’re honoring a lot of couples here tonight, actually. Jada and Will Smith, Penelope and Javier Bardem ... and [siblings] Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal. It’s a night for lovers!”

Wanda Sykes, who also co-hosted the Oscars on Sunday, may have made one of the best jabs of the night, however, when she took on Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay Bill.” Watch the joke below.