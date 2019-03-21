Amy Schumer Dishes On Her Husband's 'Whack' Marriage Proposal

In Amy Schumer’s new Netflix special, “Growing,” the comedian and actress gets real about a lot of things ― including her now-husband’s very, very low-key proposal.

“The proposal was whack,” Schumer said, telling the crowd that Chris Fischer, a chef, proposed to her in the morning. “That’s, like, when people in a nursing home get engaged. Not, like, at sunrise, like I was still asleep. I was sleeping.”

Not only was she sleeping, the comedian said she had both earplugs in and an eye mask on.

“He comes in and I just, like, took one earplug out, I was, like, ‘Eh?’ And he just kind of threw the ring box at me and he goes, ‘I got you this.’” Schumer said. “I open it and he goes, ‘Do you want me to get down on one knee?’ And I’m like ... ‘I guess not.’”

Cindy Ord via Getty Images Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer attend the opening night of 'Colin Quinn: Red State Blue State' on Jan. 22 in New York City.

And when it was all over, the “I Feel Pretty” actress says she went right back to sleep.

“That’s the truth. That’s like a real-ass proposal, though,” Schumer said as the audience laughed.

Schumer has shared the story before and added that the two were equally low-key when it came to planning their wedding. They planned it in a few days and sent out invitations via text.

The private, star-studded affair took place in February 2018 and had 80 guests, including Larry David, Jennifer Lawrence and Jennifer Aniston.

The two announced in October that they were expecting their first child together.

Throughout her pregnancy, Schumer has been very candid about her struggle with hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition that causes severe nausea, vomiting, weight loss and dehydration during pregnancy.

She revealed she had the condition in November after she was hospitalized for it.