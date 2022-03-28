Amy Schumer’s Joke About Kirsten Dunst Being An Oscars Seat Filler Made People Cringe

Despite a solid start, a lot of jokes at the 2022 Oscars fell flat — and Chris Rock wasn’t the only comedian who facilitated a truly uncomfortable moment.

Amy Schumer also did a bit during the ceremony in which she made Best Supporting Actress nominee Kirsten Dunst the butt of a bad joke that not only misread the room, but attempted to downplay the significance of Dunst’s nomination.

Advertisement

Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst attend the 94th Oscars. ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

During the ceremony — and after actor Will Smith slapped Rock for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head after years of her discussing her insecurities with alopecia — Schumer decided to make a joke about seat fillers.

The comedian and Oscars co-host set up the joke by trying to explain seat fillers — non-famous people who hold celebrities’ seats when they need to leave the room. But she must have thought a demonstration would make more sense.

everyone’s talking about will smith and chris rock at the #Oscars but did y’all see this joke amy schumer did with jesse plemons and kirsten dunst that obviously didn’t land and exuded the same amount of second hand embarrassment✋😐 pic.twitter.com/R9iXhDDvvo — emma (@emmaacruzzz) March 28, 2022

She then approached “The Power of the Dog” star and Best Supporting Actor nominee Jesse Plemons, who was sitting next to his wife, Dunst, who was nominated for the same movie.

“OK, here’s a seat filler. Honey, do you want to go to the bathroom?” Schumer said, grabbing Dunst’s hand and pulling her out of her seat.

Advertisement

Schumer then sat in Dunst’s seat and leaned over to Plemons.

“Jesse I loved you in ‘Power of the Dog,’” Schumer said.

“You know, that was my wife, Amy,” said Plemons, seemingly unamused.

“You’re married to that seat filler?” Schumer said, trying to lighten the awkward moment.

Advertisement

It was unclear if the bit was staged, but considering it followed Smith’s slap, many people online were quick to compare Plemons’ reaction to his wife being used as a comedy punchline with Smith’s.

Jesse Plemons could've been the hero of the Oscars if he had looked at Amy Schumer dead in the eye and said "keep my wife's name out of your mouth" — Adam Feibel (@adamfeibel) March 28, 2022

But other Twitter users found the moment cringe-worthy for a completely different reason.

More awkward moments at the Oscars: Amy Schumer, with one of the most unfunny jokes of all time, moved Kirsten Dunst out of her seat, calling her a "seat filler," prompting husband Jesse Plemons to say "you know that was my wife?" pic.twitter.com/GrTKLH8dfa — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 28, 2022

amy schumer calling kirsten dunst a seat filler and then flirting with jesse plemons just pissed me off especially since kirsten has been made fun of before by other people in the industry pic.twitter.com/UPKeEHBoez — kate (@biparkers) March 28, 2022

Amy Schumer just made a joke about Kirsten Dunst being a seat filler and Jesse Plemons (her husband) was not having it either. These jokes are notttt landing y'all. 😭 #oscars — winnie (@winniiew) March 28, 2022

I need to say this again Amy Schumer is not funny. Absolutely disrespectful, Jesse Plemons and Kristen Dunst looked so damn uncomfortable. https://t.co/JcP2O7Q90N — Jerome! (@JeromeM94Movies) March 28, 2022

the strangest thing about this was that she said this joke to jesse. as if jesse plemons is some superstar and kirsten dunst is his nobody wife. like kirsten is significantly more famous than him what even was this joke?? https://t.co/cdVBkwrl6t — erin (@ronnamart1n) March 28, 2022

obsessed with how much jesse plemons clearly hated this joke https://t.co/9fnqBmPIBz — i hate you eric adams (@sonyashea3) March 28, 2022

I think you have to be such a specific kind of out of touch to think that people who both know jesse plemons and kirsten dunst are a couple and want to laugh at their expense exist https://t.co/77QbO4wGlN — guy (@guymrdth) March 28, 2022

Dunst’s Best Supporting Actress nomination for her role in “The Power of the Dog” was her first Oscar nod. During her three-decade Hollywood career, she has been open about how she’s often felt dismissed by the industry despite critically acclaimed performances in films like “The Virgin Suicides,” “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” and “Melancholia.”

“I don’t know, maybe they just think I’m the girl from ‘Bring It On,’” Dunst said of her starring role in the cult-classic film while speaking with SiriusXM host Larry Flick on his show “In Depth With Larry Flick” in 2019.

Meanwhile, her real-life partner Plemons has long been considered a legitimately talented actor since he followed up his beloved role in early aughts drama “Friday Night Lights” with a part in the critically acclaimed series “Breaking Bad.”