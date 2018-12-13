Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
Amy Schumer's Clothing Line, Le Cloud, Is What Dreams Are Made Of

"We take our product seriously, but not ourselves."
By Danielle Gonzalez
12/13/2018 03:09pm ET

Stylish clothing can be comfortable — at least Amy Schumer’s new collection is.

Le Cloud, a size-inclusive line of mix and match wardrobe essentials, was designed by the comedian and actress alongside with celebrity stylist and designer Leesa Evans. The name is a reference to the brand’s “light as a cloud” feel, with fit and comfort in mind.

The collection is exclusively available at Saks OFF 5TH. It includes a variety of basic tops, pants, skirts, and outerwear in neutral colors and soft materials like crepe, cashmere and scuba in sizes 0 to 20 — with even more sizes to come.

“My instinct is to be authentic and to empower women of all ages and sizes to do the same. We are making beautiful, comfortable, and wearable clothing that is accessible to real women,” Schumer said in a press release. “A Le Cloud customer will feel confident and powerful when wearing these pieces. We take our product seriously, but not ourselves, and we are thrilled to share this special collection with Saks OFF 5TH customers.”

Prices range from $38 to $248, and 30 percent of proceeds from sales of the brand will be donated to Community Partners, a not-for-profit organization in support of the STYLEFUND project, which helps women of all economic backgrounds use clothing to boost confidence and further their success.

If you’re interested in snatching up a piece from Schumer’s first-ever clothing line for yourself, here are our favorite finds from the Le Cloud collection:

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
Le Maxi Dress
Saks OFF 5TH
Find this lightweight scuba maxi dress in black or charcoal for $188.
2
Le Crop Pants
Saks OFF 5TH
Shop these high-waisted cropped pants in black for $168.
3
Le Sweater
Saks OFF 5TH
Shop this wool and cashmere blend sweater in black, camel, or charcoal for $98.
4
Le Pencil Skirt
Saks OFF 5TH
Get this stretchy scuba pencil skirt in black or charcoal for $118.
5
Le Beanie
Saks OFF 5TH
Get this chunky knit wool and cashmere blend beanie in camel, black, or charcoal for $38.
6
Le Scoop Tee
Saks OFF 5TH
Finds this scoop neck scuba tee with elbow length sleeves, for $58.
7
Le Tank
Saks OFF 5TH
Find this scoop neck tank with athletic stripes in black or charcoal, $48.
8
Le Jumpsuit
Saks OFF 5TH
Get thissatin-back crepe jumpsuit for $198.
