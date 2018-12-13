Amy Schumer's Clothing Line, Le Cloud, Is What Dreams Are Made Of

Stylish clothing can be comfortable — at least Amy Schumer’s new collection is.

Le Cloud, a size-inclusive line of mix and match wardrobe essentials, was designed by the comedian and actress alongside with celebrity stylist and designer Leesa Evans. The name is a reference to the brand’s “light as a cloud” feel, with fit and comfort in mind.

The collection is exclusively available at Saks OFF 5TH. It includes a variety of basic tops, pants, skirts, and outerwear in neutral colors and soft materials like crepe, cashmere and scuba in sizes 0 to 20 — with even more sizes to come.

“My instinct is to be authentic and to empower women of all ages and sizes to do the same. We are making beautiful, comfortable, and wearable clothing that is accessible to real women,” Schumer said in a press release. “A Le Cloud customer will feel confident and powerful when wearing these pieces. We take our product seriously, but not ourselves, and we are thrilled to share this special collection with Saks OFF 5TH customers.”

Prices range from $38 to $248, and 30 percent of proceeds from sales of the brand will be donated to Community Partners, a not-for-profit organization in support of the STYLEFUND project, which helps women of all economic backgrounds use clothing to boost confidence and further their success.

If you’re interested in snatching up a piece from Schumer’s first-ever clothing line for yourself, here are our favorite finds from the Le Cloud collection: