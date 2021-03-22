Ana De Armas Makes It Absolutely Clear She's Not Back With Ben Affleck

Much like that cardboard cutout, Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas’ relationship is very much still in the dumps.
Months after two the stars split after less than a year of dating and likely gallons of shared Dunkin’ iced coffee between them, speculation that they had reconciled has been swirling around the internet.
It all started when the “Knives Out” actor posted a seemingly standard selfie on Instagram over the weekend showing her post-Ben bob. In the photo, she sported a half-heart pendant necklace, alongside a heart emoji.
Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Affleck and De Armas often wore identical versions of the accessory in the deluge of paparazzi photos of the former couple during their whirlwind quarantine romance over the summer. When the two called it quits in January, many assumed that the jewelry would be put on ice, a soon-to-be-forgotten symbol of a love gone cold.
So, fans were immediately convinced that the revival of the necklace in De Armas’ selfie indicated that she and Affleck were giving it another try.
But, as it turns out, a necklace might just be a necklace.
After sharing the photo, De Armas followed up the post with another Instagram story featuring a slew of stickers with the words “nope,” “no” and “I don’t think so” across a black screen, in addition to a two-fingered peace sign, seemingly shutting down the speculation.
While it certainly looks like De Armas is single at the moment, reports described her breakup with Affleck as relatively friendly and they seem to have remained close.
“This is something that was mutual and something that is completely amicable,” an unnamed source told People at the time, adding that two two “still talk regularly.”
“They are in different points in their lives; there is deep love and respect there,” the source told the outlet. “Ben continues to want to work on himself. He has three jobs lined up and he’s a solid father at home. They are both happy with where they are in their lives.”
Neither party has publicly addressed the split. Rather unexpectedly, the “Justice League” actor’s brother Casey Affleck has been the most outspoken.
After denying that he was the one who threw a cardboard cutout of De Armas in the trash, the younger Affleck frankly admitted that “this year has been really hard on people in relationships.”
“I think she’s a catch in every way,” he told “Entertainment Tonight” about De Armas. “And I’ll be there to carry Ben through it, but I don’t think he’ll have any problems [either]. My advice to them would be like, ‘Yes, think long and hard about it, because quarantine is not fun if you’re single.’”