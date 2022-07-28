Ana De Armas Says Marilyn Monroe 'Doesn't Exist' In New Trailer For 'Blonde'

Ana de Armas plays Marilyn Monroe in this scene from "Blonde," an upcoming biopic debuting Sept. 23 on Netflix. Netflix

Ana de Armas’ Marilyn Monroe makes a surprising confession in the new trailer for “Blonde,” Netflix’s upcoming biopic: The iconic actor “doesn’t exist.”

The trailer, which was released Thursday, shows de Armas as Monroe in various stages of the sex symbol’s life, both as a celebrity and as Norma Jeane Baker.

“I’ve played Marilyn Monroe, Marilyn Monroe, Marilyn Monroe,” de Armas says over a montage of footage. “I can’t face doing another scene with Marilyn Monroe.”

At one point, she confesses that part of her exists only on camera.

“Marilyn doesn’t exist,” de Armas says. “When I come out of my dressing room, I’m Norma Jeane. I’m still here when the camera is rolling. Marilyn Monroe only exists on the screen.”

The two-minute trailer also shows actors Bobby Cannavale and Adrien Brody playing versions of Monroe’s ex-husbands Joe DiMaggio and playwright Arthur Miller.

De Armas previously told Netflix Queue, the streaming site’s promotional publication, that she thinks the upcoming movie is “the most daring, unapologetic, and feminist take on [Monroe’s] story that I had ever seen.”

