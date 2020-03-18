Ana De Armas Shares Photos Taken By Personal Photographer Ben Affleck

Newly minted couple Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have broached a key stage in any modern courtship: taking photos of each other for the ’gram.

Despite vacationing around the world together in increasingly romantic locales, the two actors have yet to confirm they are dating, so it’s on us pop culture sleuths to put the pieces together.

Just last week, Affleck, 47, and de Armas, 31, were photographed enjoying a barefoot beachside stroll in Costa Rica, with the Oscar-winning director leaning in for a kiss at one point.

And since he’s so comfortable behind the camera, Affleck was also seen taking a series of photos of the “Knives Out” star as they took in the sunset.

De Armas clearly isn’t too concerned with the rumors, because on Tuesday she shared the photos taken by Affleck on her own Instagram account with a sparkle and a heart emoji in the caption.

In one photo, the actor stares directly in the camera, while she appears out of focus frolicking on the beach in the five following pics.

The two were seen alone together on the walk with the actor taking a photo at the same angle, which is pretty convincing evidence Affleck was the man behind the camera.

In these new photos, De Armas is also wearing the same sheer brown dress that she was sporting with Affleck, so this wasn’t some other beach excursion.

While the Cuban actor kept it cryptic in her caption, her followers couldn’t help but comment on Affleck’s photo skills with some offering less than flattering reviews.

“Ben Affleck sucks at focusing. Not me though,” one fan wrote.

“Oh, we know who took these pics,” a different follower added. Another joked, “These photos were taken by Batman.”

Affleck and de Armas first met while filming Adrian Lyne’s upcoming erotic thriller “Deep Water,” which filmed last year in New Orleans.

The pair reportedly had “an instant connection” and “great chemistry right from the start” on set, according to People, which seemingly developed into a full-blown romance.

Months after the film wrapped, they traveled around De Armas’ native Cuba for a vacation, where she played “tour guide and took him to all her favorite places” before turning up the PDA days later in Costa Rica.

Affleck is divorced from ex-wife Jennifer Garner with whom he shares three children ― Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8. De Armas, meanwhile, was previously married to Spanish actor Marc Clotet, but the two divorced in 2013 after two years of marriage.

Next stop for these two? Going Instagram official.