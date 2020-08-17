Ana De Armas Vanquishes Sadfleck For Ben Affleck's 48th Birthday

Sadfleck, we hardly knew ye, because a steady diet of Dunkin’ iced coffees and Ana De Armas makes for one happy Ben Affleck.

The actor and director is positively beaming in an Instagram post shared by his quarantine paramour on Sunday in honor of his birthday. While the rest of us have been inundated by an endless stream of photos featuring the couple during some questionable mask-optional outings in recent months, they rarely post any themselves.

But turning 48 years old is cause for celebration (or at least some Jack in the Box?) and a new selfie of Affleck and De Armas, which she captioned with a twin heart emoji.

The black-and-white pic, of course, garnered much attention on social media, but our favorite response belongs to De Armas’ “Knives Out” co-star Jamie Lee Curtis, who wrote, “You both look 14.”

Perhaps Affleck is so smiley in the photo because he’d just received keys to a custom BMW motorcycle, which De Armas reportedly commissioned from WYLD Garage Co, according to People, along with matching helmets.

The two were spotted riding the vehicle around their Pacific Palisades, California, neighborhood with De Armas throwing her hands up in the air and flashing peace signs as Affleck concentrated on the road.

As one of what seems like the few famous couples going strong amid the coronavirus lockdown, the pair have seemingly grown ever closer in recent weeks with Affleck’s children now joining them during their almost daily strolls.

The Oscar winner shares three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, Seraphina and Samuel. Affleck’s kids even pitched in to troll paparazzi in June by placing a life-size cardboard cutout of De Armas on her front lawn, the ultimate sign that she’d been accepted into the family.

The couple, who first met while filming the upcoming erotic thriller “Deep Water” in New Orleans last year, had an “instant connection” and “great chemistry right from the start,” a source told People at the time.

Things didn’t officially kick into high gear until March, when they vacationed in De Armas’ native Cuba and then Costa Rica, where they packed on the PDA before bringing their love stateside.

But it wasn’t until De Armas’ 32nd birthday in April that their romance was confirmed with the “No Time To Die” star sharing a photo of the two wrapped up in each other’s arms.

To our knowledge, Affleck hasn’t posted any couple photos yet, but only he and his 14 followers really know what’s going down on his secret Instagram account.

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!