CNN's Ana Navarro Says Biden Administration 'Sucks' At Critical Midterm Function

CNN’s Ana Navarro said Thursday the Biden administration “sucks” at winning over Hispanic voters. (Watch the video below.)

During a panel on “CNN Tonight,” Republican Scott Jennings argued that Republicans have a more persuasive platform to lure in Latinos.

“What is the Republican message in this election?” he said. “You’re being economically disadvantaged by the Biden administration and they’re not keeping your neighborhoods safe because of the national crime wave.”

Jennings emphasized that Republicans have made inroads with the strategy.

Navarro, also a Republican, chimed in with a mildly vulgar rebuke of the White House’s approach.

“I’ll tell you something, the Biden administration sucks at tooting their own horn,” she said. “I told them this to their own face. Look, they’ve done things like issue temporary protective status for Venezuelans, which is a very big deal for the Hispanic community. But they don’t toot their own horn.”

Navarro contrasted that with former President Donald Trump and his administration, which often used “smoke and mirrors” to tout successes in the Latino community and got “people clapping like trained seals.”

“Those things matter,” she said.

In disturbing news for the Democratic party, a late-September Pew Research poll indicated that less than 50% of Latinos do not see a “major difference” between the parties despite stark differences on abortion, gun control and immigration. But a strong majority of Latinos still believe Democrats care about them more, according to the poll.