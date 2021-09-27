'The View's' Ana Navarro Rips 'Dimwit' Donald Trump Jr. After He Mocks Her Weight

“View” co-host Ana Navarro bashed Donald Trump Jr. on the program Monday as a “dimwit with no skill or talent or significant accomplishments” living off his “father’s fame and name and fortune.”

She lashed out after a snide Trump Jr. tweet about her weight and a recent COVID-19 test.

Navarro and co-host Sonny Hostin were pulled off the air Friday when they both tested positive for COVID-19 as Vice President Kamala Harris was waiting backstage to appear on the program. The tests turned out to be false positives.

Hours after Navarro discovered she didn’t have the disease Friday, the former president’s eldest son tweeted: “Given the Ana Navarro news, I think it’s time for a national conversation about the dangers of COVID-19 & obesity.”

Navarro had her own snide remark Monday about Donald Trump’s weight, and, directing her comments to his son, asked: “You got the gall to pick on me?”

She added: “Baby, if you want to have a conversation about COVID and obesity, you could have had it last October when your elderly, obese father” contracted the disease.

She said it is a legitimate conversation to have but reminded Trump Jr. on Twitter that “your dad is just a phone call away — assuming he answers your calls.”

“Apparently” Trump Jr. “thought it was appropriate to take advantage of the false news that I had COVID to take a shot at my weight,” Navarro said at the start of her attack on “The View.”

“Babe, I take a shot at my weight every day, OK? Unlike you, I have a mirror, and I know I have a weight issue,” she added.

She posted a short video of her comments on Twitter and referred to Trump Jr. as a “nepotism poster boy.”

Check out the conversation on “The View” about the COVID tests in the video clip up top.