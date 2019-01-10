Ana Navarro Blasts ‘Entitled Little Brat’ Donald Trump Jr.

Comparing the 41-year-old to the hapless Fredo Corleone character in “The Godfather,” Navarro said Trump’s latest controversy was another attempt “to hold on to the fame of his father” and “have some level of relevancy.”

“This is an entitled, rich, spoiled little brat whose only call to fame is being his daddy’s son, who hasn’t built anything of his own, who hasn’t done anything of his own,” she said. “He didn’t even make the cut that his brother-in-law and sister did to be part of the Oval Office and the White House staff. Daddy kept Fredo back home.”