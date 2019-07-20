Ana Navarro Blasts Marco Rubio For Calling Outrage Over 'Go Back' Tweet 'Self-Righteous'

Political commentator and Republican Party strategist Ana Navarro on Friday slammed Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) for criticizing people who were outraged over President Donald Trump’s recent attacks on four congresswomen of color.

Navarro, a co-host of “The View,” called out Rubio for his reluctance to say it was racist for Trump to say some progressive congresswomen should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.” Trump didn’t mention his targets by name in that tweet, but evidently was referring to Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) — all of whom are U.S. citizens.

“I have seen Marco Rubio ― whose parents came here, fleeing poverty, who represents a community where they were told, ‘We won’t rent to Cubans, to blacks or to dogs ... you can’t drink from this water fountain’ ― I have seen him try to justify this,” said Navarro, who was born in Nicaragua.

Rubio’s parents immigrated to the U.S. from Cuba, and they arrived in Florida in the 1950s.

When Trump criticized Omar, the first black Muslim woman in Congress, at a rally on Wednesday, his supporters began chanting “Send her back!” Omar’s family, originally from Somalia, came to the U.S. when she was 12.

Rubio said Thursday that Trump’s “tweet was wrong” and that the chanting was “grotesque,” but also criticized the way Democratic politicians and the media had responded to the president’s comments.

“These left-wing politicians, people on the media, they go crazy with their outrage,” Rubio said in a video he tweeted. “And they demand that you immediately answer [to] what he said, and answer the way they want you to answer.”

“The hypocrisy, the self-righteousness outrages people too,” he added. “And on top of it, you have these four members who are Americans — no one should question that they are as fully as American as me or anybody else. But they’re also political bullies.”

Rubio also accused Omar of anti-Semitism for her past comments about pro-Israel lobbying efforts. GOP lawmakers, including Trump, regularly target Omar by bolstering the belief the congresswoman is anti-Semitic and unpatriotic.

Navarro hit back at Rubio during Friday’s episode of “The View.”

“You know what self-righteous hypocrisy is?” she said. “Representing a community full of Venezuelans and Cubans and Haitians and Puerto Ricans, people who hear it every day, ‘Go back to where you’re from’ — and somehow trying to play this as if there’s two sides.”