California School District Disciplines Teacher For Telling Students Trump Is Still President

A California middle school teacher has been disciplined after telling her students that Donald Trump is still president, COVID vaccines are frightening and Hunter Biden had sex with his niece and was doing deals in Ukraine and China.

None of that is true.

The “lesson,” given last month by a history teacher at Anacapa Middle School in Ventura, was recorded by one of her students.

“I trusted her to teach him the facts about history and she went off on this rant like a preacher on a pulpit,” said Sarah Silikula, whose 8th grade son recorded the teacher.

The comments upset and confused her son, Slikula told CBS Los Angeles.

“He’s hurt. He’s scared. He doesn’t trust his parents now. He thinks we lied to him,” she said.

“He announced: ‘I’m never getting vaccinated. I’m never getting any more shots of any kind. Did you know Trump’s still president?’” she added.

School district officials conducted an investigation and said they did not condone the teacher’s comments. The unnamed teacher has been disciplined in accordance with a policy agreed to with the teachers’ union; however, officials offered no details.

The superintendent told Silikula that her son’s class was switched to another teacher, but his former teacher is still working at the school.

Silikula called the action inadequate.

“Whatever anybody’s political belief is, I respect. It’s their belief,” Silikula said. “Don’t impose it on my child who I trusted in your care.”