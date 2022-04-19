“Anatomy of a Scandal” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

This new British miniseries from David E. Kelley premiered on the platform on April 15. Told over six episodes, the drama follows the wife of a British parliamentarian who discovers her husband’s affair with an aide and watches her life unravel as the scandal becomes public and he is accused of rape as well.

The second most popular show of the moment is “The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On,” the new dating show from the creators of “Love Is Blind.” And in third is “Bridgerton,” which has occupied one of the top spots every week since the second season premiered on March 25.

A notable new addition to the ranking is “Our Great National Parks.” Former President Barack Obama narrates this five-part docuseries highlighting some of the most breathtaking national parks around the world.

Meanwhile, fans of historical fiction might be interested in the new Spanish series “Heirs to the Land” (aka “Los herederos de la tierra”). Set in 14th-century Barcelona, the show is based on a novel of the same name by Ildefonso Falcones and tells the story of a resourceful young man looking to make a name for himself.

Read on for the full top 10 list. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

