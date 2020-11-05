HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost Here are the Black Friday DNA kit deals to know now.

This year’s Black Friday isn’t going to be like the ones we’ve had in the past — instead it’s all about “Black November” with lots of deals dropping throughout the month.

Our shopping editors are guessing that Black Friday 2020 will have deals galore and your best bet might be to shop sooner rather than later, before you start seeing the words “out of stock” everywhere.

On the lookout for early Black Friday deals? Sephora, Wayfair, Target and Walmart are just a few of the places where we have already spotted sales ahead of Nov. 27.

But those aren’t the only Black Friday deals you can shop early. With the holiday season just around the corner, these DNA testing kits might be a welcome gift for the person who’s ever wondered where their family comes from.

Keep reading for all the details.

23andMe DNA Test Kit Black Friday Deal:

Amazon Get the 23andMe DNA kit for $100 on Amazon this Prime Day.

If you’ve been wondering where your family comes from, now’s your chance to save on a DNA kit that’ll help you get a bit more background — without having to take too much out from your wallet.

Usually $199, you can get the 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test for $100 at Amazon. The 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test is usually pretty pricey at almost $200. Since it’s currently half-off, it’s the right time to buy for those who were waiting to click “checkout.”

Of course, this kit can tell you where in the world your DNA is from across more than 2,000 different regions. All you have to do is mail a sample of saliva to 23andMe’s lab. Once it’s in, the company can give you details about your ancestry and details to help form your family tree.

It also offers features that makes it a little different than other DNA kits, including one that tells you about own health predispositions, like if you’re more likely to have certain conditions because of your genetics.

What’s the difference between the two? The cheaper 23andMe Ancestry + Traits Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test has a “DNA Relatives tool” to find others who share your DNA and can give you details about how your DNA affects some traits.

Both of these deals are running until Nov. 30, giving you tons of time to shop.

Ancestry DNA Kit Black Friday Deal

Amazon Get the Ancestry DNA kit for $69 on Amazon this Prime Day.

For the Ancestry-branded DNA test kit, you just have to mail a saliva sample in a prepaid package to test out in a lab. It takes about six to eight weeks to get back your results, which you can see online.

The AncestryDNA + Traits: Genetic Ethnicity + Traits Test is now marked down to $69 (usually retails for $119). This DNA kit offers a chance to see how your genes influenced particular traits like having freckles and a feature that gives an “ethnicity estimate” of the regions you come from. Get it now on sale for $69 at Amazon.