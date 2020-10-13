HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Amazon’s annual Prime Day might be taking place in a different season this year (it’s usually held in July), but the deals are just as good as ever.

Amazon Prime Day is the company’s biggest sale of the year, outside of Black Friday. Even though it’s called Prime Day, this year it will be two full days of markdowns and flash sales across the site.

Everything from nice vacuums to fancy espresso machines are on sale. Amazon isn’t the only place to grab good deals this Prime Day (Walmart, Target and The Home Depot are running competitive Prime Day sales, too), but there are a lot of good deals for consumers who know what they’re looking for.

One deal you might snag ahead of the holidays: Ancestry and 23andMe DNA testing kits are among the best deals you can get.

If you’ve ever wondered where your family is from, now is your chance to figure out a bit more about your own history — without having to splurge too much. You’d usually have to wait until Black Friday to get these DNA test kits on sale.

For the Ancestry-branded DNA test kit, you just have to mail a saliva sample in a prepaid package to test out in a lab. It takes about six to eight weeks to get back your results, which you can see online.

The kit can give you an “ethnicity estimate,” telling you the countries where your ancestors lived. It also has a location feature, which can be a bit more specific about what regions in those countries they came from and where they moved to.

This Ancestry DNA kit has over 20,000 reviews on Amazon, making it a top-rated choice if you’ve always wanted to try one out for yourself or your family.

The 23andMe DNA test is a more expensive option than the Ancestry one, but it includes more features and might be a good option if you’re curious about more than just where your family comes from.

As you do with Ancestry, you have to mail a sample to 23andMe’s lab. Once submitted, the company can give you details about your ancestry composition and help you start forming your family tree.

But the biggest difference between Ancestry and 23andMe is that 23andMe can help you find out more about your own health predispositions, like if your genetics make you more likely to have certain conditions or if you might be a carrier for some conditions that can be inherited.

