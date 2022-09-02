News Anchor Swallows Fly On Live TV

This news anchor can really handle her coverage on the fly.
Farah Nasser, a host on Canada’s Global News, swallowed a bug on a live broadcast and somehow managed to continue reading the news.
“Sharing because we all need a laugh these days,” she later tweeted, alongside a clip of the moment. “I swallowed a fly on air today.”
“I could feel it fluttering in the back of my throat as I finished that introduction,” she told CNN in an interview.
Her handling of the incident won applause from CNN news anchors Victor Blackwell and Alisyn Camerota, who called for her to receive a prestigious news award. “Give that woman an Edward R. Murrow award right now!” Camerota said.
It’s the second time an insect has thrown itself at a Canadian on TV in recent weeks. Last month, a bee hurled down Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s throat during a televised news conference.