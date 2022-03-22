‘And Just Like That’ Renewed For 2nd Season On HBO Max

If you like to unwind at the end of your day by settling down to watch something that gives you the stomach-knotting feeling of secondhand embarrassment, boy, do we have news for you.

“I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters — played by these powerful, amazing actors,” showrunner Michael Patrick King said in a press release. “The fact is, we’re all thrilled. And Just like That… our Sex life is back.”

As viewers wait for the new season to arrive, several questions are up in the air: For instance, will the next installment feature flashbacks of Mr. Big (played by Chris Noth) as Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) embarks on a new relationship? (Probably not.) Will the character of Samantha Jones still be portrayed by a phone instead of actor Kim Cattrall? (Probably.) And will everyone’s no one’s favorite woke, weed-smoking stand-up comedian Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez) come back to further complicate Miranda’s life and our feelings about kitchens? (Sigh. See the teaser above.)

The return of the “Sex and the City” sequel series shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. Last month, King hinted in a post-finale interview with The Hollywood Reporter that “And Just Like That …” might come back.

“I want to know more about all the new characters. I want lots more,” he said, implying that we would see more of Che. “We have no answers, but we have a lot of questions.”

Well, if King wants any advice on how to go about answering some of these questions in Season 2, one Twitter user came up with an idea: