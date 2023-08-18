'And Just Like That...' Che Diaz Is Public Enemy No. 1 Again

Just as audiences were (perhaps) warming up to newly single Che Diaz (Sara Ramírez), the standup comedian reminded us why we hated them in the first place.
In the penultimate episode of Season 2, Che gets back to performing at a comedy club and tries out some new material. Che makes several terribly mean — and unfunny — “jokes” about their relationship with Miranda (Cynthia Nixon). Little does Che know, but Miranda is sitting in the audience with her bestie, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), and Carrie’s partner, Aidan (John Corbett).
For nearly two seasons, viewers have rolled their eyes at Che and wondered why in the hell Miranda would put up with their shit for so long — and Episode 10 reminded us all of our hatred for the struggling comedian.
Meanwhile, Carrie and Aidan hit a crossroads in their relationship. Lisa (Nicole Ari Parker) and Herbert (Christopher Jackson) have a difficult conversation about their baby, and Nya (Karen Pittman) deals with her ex’s big news. Charlotte excels at work but struggles with Harry (Evan Handler) and their kids, who can’t seem to get themselves together without her help.
It was a jam-packed episode, especially ahead of the brief return of Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) in the season finale.
(TV and film writers and actors, including those who worked on “And Just Like That,” are currently on strike over fair pay and working conditions in the streaming era.)
Anthony And Giuseppe Have Interesting Gay Sex Conversation On ‘AJLT’
I agree! This conversation helped me see their relationship in a new light. While I’m still not sure it works as a plotline, it’ll be interesting to see it helps Anthony make a fresh start, now that he’s gotten some semblance of closure with Stanford. — Marina
Lisa Has Tough Conversation With Husband About The Pregnancy
I was interested to see where Lisa’s pregnancy storyline would lead, so I’m disappointed that it seems to have ended by the conclusion of this episode. Miranda’s pregnancy in the original series was so compelling, especially for its time — has there been another mainstream show that depicted a female character who was less-than-enthused about the realities of impending motherhood since then? I’m not sure. So I hope we’ll see a more profound outcome for Lisa and Herbert here. Herbert’s revelation about the vasectomy that never happened raises some questions, too. — Curtis
Do I have an essay for you! But yeah, I wrote a whole essay about this plotline because I couldn’t stop thinking about how strange and disappointing it was for this episode to tiptoe around the subject of abortion and the complexities of motherhood. Like you mentioned, Curtis, the original series was really groundbreaking in this regard. By contrast, this episode seemed so cautious, as if it was specifically designed not to offend. — Marina
Seema Blurts Out 3 Words During Sex On ‘AJLT’ — And It’s So Confusing
My only explanation is that I know some people have noted the ways the character of Seema seems constructed in the mold of Samantha. Samantha, of course, was famously relationship-phobic and would often pull away the minute she started to feel romantic feelings for someone. But I’ve preferred not to directly compare the two characters because they are so distinct, and I think focusing on those parallels does both characters (whom I love!) a disservice. But yes, this is one area where they are certainly similar.
Curious to see how Seema deals with this, and whether something dramatic happens at this Last Supper (which we’ll talk more about below). — Marina
This definitely felt like a nod to Samantha’s relationship with Richard in the original series. The key difference, of course, is that Ravi responds favorably. So I’m eager to see what transpires in this coupling. — Curtis
Charlotte Finally Has A Storyline We Can Get Behind On 'AJLT'
Drunk Charlotte is the best Charlotte. I loved her drunkenly telling Harry and the kids that she used to have a life before she was responsible for them. Also, her calling out Harry for all the times he got to skip out on tending to their kids’ every need — and him finally realizing he needs to step up! — was excellent. I also liked the Sam Smith cameo. Celebrity cameos can be hit-or-miss for me: Sometimes, they feel too much or too forced. But this was a fun little moment. And it was great that Charlotte selling a piece of art to Sam Smith even made her look cool in Rock’s eyes. Love to see her winning! — Marina
Seeing Anne Hathaway toss her phone into a fountain may have been iconic in “The Devil Wears Prada,” but I wish we’d stop having other film and TV characters attempt to prove a point with similar stunts. It’s something real people of sound mind just never do. The loss of Charlotte’s phone in a pitcher of margaritas aside, I’m really enjoying her storyline here. I’m also glad that the series is showing Harry and Aidan having to grapple with the challenges of parenthood and readjust their priorities in the process. Sam Smith’s cameo was cute, too. — Curtis
Miranda Mentioned One Of Her Exes On ‘AJLT’ — An Original Series Fan Favorite
What an amazing throwback! It made me hopeful they’ll find a way to get Skipper (Ben Weber), who was so adorable in the original series, to make a cameo. — Curtis
Nya Chooses A Bizarre Way To Flex On Her Ex On 'And Just Like That'
I agree with you, Erin, and at first, I was thinking the same thing Miranda was thinking: “Close that laptop, Nya! Walk away! You don’t owe him anything!” But I did get a kick out of Nya getting to stick it to him one more time, like, “Don’t mess with me! I’m a successful Columbia Law School professor with a lot of disposable income!” Maybe this is one of those things that in real life would be ill-advised, but on a show like this, it’s very fun to watch. The confidence! The dramatic flair! — Marina
I also thought this was a bizarre decision on Nya’s part, but if it makes her feel better about the situation — have at it! I loved the push-and-pull she and Miranda had in this scene together. — Curtis
Che Made Jokes About Her Relationship With Miranda On 'AJLT' — And It Was Awkward As Hell
Man, I was dreading this. I had a feeling Che was going to make their standup set about Miranda since standups often draw from their own lives. So it was always going to be a recipe for disaster for Miranda to show up to Che’s show by surprise. But this was beyond any sort of defense: Che’s jokes were so mean-spirited, and frankly, low-hanging fruit in terms of the actual content of the jokes. What purpose does this serve, other than a way for Che to express their anger publicly? Of course, they have every right to be angry at Miranda. But this was a bridge too far. — Marina
Che may not have been aware that Miranda would be attending their show, but they clearly knew Aidan and Carrie would be in the audience. So it’s shocking (though not entirely out of character) that they have no qualms about mining their now-defunct relationship with Miranda for such cringey jokes in front of their former colleague, who also happens to be Miranda’s best friend! I don’t know how Carrie or Miranda can move forward with any semblance of a friendship with Che after this. — Curtis
Something Tells Us Miranda May Have Just Met Her New Love Interest On ‘AJLT’
We Finally Know What Happened To Stanford On ‘AJLT’ — And We’re Not Sure How To Feel About It
I feel for the writers because there’s no easy way to write off a beloved character, especially when it’s due to the death of a beloved actor. So I didn’t know what to expect from this or how to feel. I did appreciate that Sarah Jessica Parker and Mario Cantone looked very emotional — I’m sure it was an emotionally tough scene to film.
Did anyone else think Anthony’s line about “good Photoshop” was a cheeky nod at the awkwardness of this situation? Like, that photo of Stanford as a monk did look very obviously Photoshopped, and reinforces how there’s no good answer about how to craft this plotline. — Marina
Even though I’m not sure Stanford’s storyline is entirely plausible, I appreciate the writers for making an effort to close it out in a creative way. Also, it was certainly a poignant moment between Carrie and Anthony. — Curtis
Carrie Tells Miranda Something She Isn’t Ready To Hear About Steve On ‘AJLT’
I recently rewatched most of the second half of the original series and the first movie (I did not dare touch the second one). It reminded me of how Steve was basically the only good man in the original series, especially in contrast to you-know-who. He always showed up for Miranda! That’s a huge reason why Miranda’s arc in this revival series has been so complicated to process. I wonder if next week’s season finale will feature some attempt at reconciliation. They were married for 20 years! They don’t necessarily have to remain close, but totally cutting him off? Steve doesn’t deserve that! — Marina
This was such a great scene. I’m glad we get to see Steve move forward with his life via this new endeavor, and I always love seeing Coney Island on screen. I’d also like to see Miranda and Steve maintain some kind of meaningful friendship even though their marriage went bust. — Curtis