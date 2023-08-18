'And Just Like That...' Che Diaz Is Public Enemy No. 1 Again

Max

Che Made Jokes About Her Relationship With Miranda On 'AJLT' — And It Was Awkward As Hell

This was disgusting. I was wondering when we were going to see rude-ass Che again, and there they were, all up and through this episode. I have one question: How on earth will Carrie continue her friendship with Che after this? It better be dead now. END IT. You think you’re going to talk to my bestie like she’s a piece of gum on the bottom of your show? Hell no. — Erin



Man, I was dreading this. I had a feeling Che was going to make their standup set about Miranda since standups often draw from their own lives. So it was always going to be a recipe for disaster for Miranda to show up to Che’s show by surprise. But this was beyond any sort of defense: Che’s jokes were so mean-spirited, and frankly, low-hanging fruit in terms of the actual content of the jokes. What purpose does this serve, other than a way for Che to express their anger publicly? Of course, they have every right to be angry at Miranda. But this was a bridge too far. — Marina



Che may not have been aware that Miranda would be attending their show, but they clearly knew Aidan and Carrie would be in the audience. So it’s shocking (though not entirely out of character) that they have no qualms about mining their now-defunct relationship with Miranda for such cringey jokes in front of their former colleague, who also happens to be Miranda’s best friend! I don’t know how Carrie or Miranda can move forward with any semblance of a friendship with Che after this. — Curtis