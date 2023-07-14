The Latest ‘And Just Like That...’ Episode Felt A Lot Like Classic ‘SATC’

“And Just Like That...” seems to finally be leaning into what fans of the original “Sex and the City” have always loved most — seeing our gals and gays have fun together or out on quests for sex that might surprise us at any moment.
In Season 2, Episode 5, Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Harry (Evan Handler) throw a costume party/charity benefit, and everyone shows up, but not everyone nails the costume aspect of the event. Later, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Nya (Karen Pittman) and Seema (Sarita Choudhury) go to a hotel bar to pick up men — to great success for Nya and, well, it was a pretty complicated situation for Seema. Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Che (Sara Ramirez) come to a crossroads in their relationship. Meanwhile, Rock (Alexa Swinton) is approached by someone at Ralph Lauren to participate in a modeling campaign, to Charlotte’s delight.
HuffPost reporters and editors chat about the latest episode below. Stay tuned for updates.
Carrie’s Meet-Cute On ‘And Just Like That...’ Wasn’t All That... Cute
I loved Carrie’s brief connection with George – much like Seema and Nya’s hookups, this story arc truly felt like classic “Sex and the City.” The bit about urgent care not actually being all that urgent felt very true to New York circa 2023. Ditto the debate over the value of bike lanes, unfortunately – I’ve personally had to dodge a few crashes with phone-checking pedestrians while cycling. The shot of Carrie lying in bed while George’s business partner was on a seemingly endless ramble on the phone was priceless. – Curtis
I definitely did the “Leo pointing” meme when I realized that it was Peter Hermann on the bike! Carrie absentmindedly walking in a bike lane and colliding with a bicyclist felt very Carrie. And co-sign the funny, urgent care bit. Also, I think there’s something kind of modern about meeting a guy at urgent care, so I thought this was a clever plotline. — Marina
Che And Miranda Seem To Be Headed For A Break-Up
This very meta storyline reminded me that the ongoing discourse about Che as a character has nothing to do with Sara Ramirez’s many talents as an actor. Their speech about feeling confident in their identity, only to have that self-assurance shattered by the focus group experience, gave me chills. Despite Che’s many flaws, I’m glad we’re getting to see a more vulnerable side to them this season. That said, I don’t see how Che and Miranda can salvage their relationship from here. It was literally painful to watch Che take all of their frustrations with the sitcom’s failure out on Miranda, who was doing her best to rally. Frankly, what’s left for Miranda in this very one-sided arrangement at this point? – Curtis
Speaking of self-references, the focus group participant saying that sitcom Che “would not be able to afford an apartment in Bushwick that big!” also felt like a meta-joke. It’s just like all the commentary on the original “SATC,” on how unrealistic it is that Carrie can afford her Upper East Side life while writing one column a week.
We talk about this every week, but Che has continually been written as this parody of what the writers think a character like Che would be like rather than coming across as an actual human. This whole sitcom plotline has only continued that dissonance. I wonder if Che and Miranda’s impending breakup can maybe allow the show to give Che a reset as a character. — Marina
The New ‘AJLT’ Episodes Are Actually Enjoyable — For One Simple Reason
I enjoyed both of these storylines immensely – the penis pump bit felt like the classic series, and I especially loved that Nya’s morning-after walk was more of a confident strut! – Curtis
Between last week’s and this week’s episodes, I’ve been pleasantly surprised by how much I’ve enjoyed them. Like you both said, the key is that these storylines have been leaning more into that classic “SATC” structure: A character goes on a dating adventure (or misadventure) and then cut to a group of characters talking about it over brunch or drinks. — Marina
Charlotte Got Another Horrible Storyline — But There Is Hope
I agree, Erin. As much as I enjoyed Charlotte getting to be the cool mom for once, this storyline felt shoehorned into the episode and seems likely to be of zero consequence to the rest of the season. And you don’t go out of your way to snag Victor Garber for a guest spot if he’s only going to appear in a single scene in one episode, so… yes, give us a follow-up with Mark, please! – Curtis
We Got The Perfect Nod To ‘Hamilton’ In This Week’s ‘And Just Like That’
I thought Lisa mentioning Herbert not wearing his George Washington costume to the party was going to be the full extent of the “Hamilton” wink in this episode, so I loved that we actually got to see him in it. I’m fairly certain only a “Hamilton” veteran like Christopher Jackson can make colonial garb look sexy. – Curtis
The Costume Party On ‘AJLT’ Was Filled With Some Hits — And A Lot Of Misses
Now, I’m so proud of my girls Nya and Lisa, who looked INCREDIBLE at the party. Nya as Eartha Kitt was gorgeous, and I think Lisa was the bride of Frankenstein? I loved it. Did not love Lisa’s husband Herbert reprimanding her about dancing with Anthony (who was dressed as a devil!) AT A PARTY. But I guess this respectability thing is only going to go into overdrive now that he’s running for comptroller. — Erin
I’m with you on this costume analysis, Erin. This may be a bit of a deep cut, but if you’re a “Sex and the City” completist, you might recall a deleted Halloween scene from the first movie in which Charlotte and Harry got creative with costumes to take Lily trick-or-treating. Even their dogs got dressed up. So the idea that they would just phone it in for a more formal affair like this seems silly. Thankfully Nya and Lisa both understood the assignment and looked fabulous. Also, I chuckled when Anthony mistook a costumed gladiator for a gym hookup. – Curtis
We can talk more about this in a bit, but this episode felt a lot like classic “SATC”: the characters being out and about and having fun at a fancy event. I loved that this took place at the Prospect Park Boathouse. When you live in New York, it’s always fun to be able to spot a location on a New York-based show. Also, shoutout to Cynthia Nixon, who directed this episode. — Marina