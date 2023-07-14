What's Hot

The Latest ‘And Just Like That...’ Episode Felt A Lot Like Classic ‘SATC’

Yes, more sex, more fun — and perhaps, less Che Diaz!
Peter Hermann and Sarah Jessica Parker in "And Just Like That..."
Peter Hermann and Sarah Jessica Parker in "And Just Like That..."
Craig Blankenhorn/Max

“And Just Like That...” seems to finally be leaning into what fans of the original “Sex and the City” have always loved most — seeing our gals and gays have fun together or out on quests for sex that might surprise us at any moment.

In Season 2, Episode 5, Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Harry (Evan Handler) throw a costume party/charity benefit, and everyone shows up, but not everyone nails the costume aspect of the event. Later, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Nya (Karen Pittman) and Seema (Sarita Choudhury) go to a hotel bar to pick up men — to great success for Nya and, well, it was a pretty complicated situation for Seema. Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Che (Sara Ramirez) come to a crossroads in their relationship. Meanwhile, Rock (Alexa Swinton) is approached by someone at Ralph Lauren to participate in a modeling campaign, to Charlotte’s delight.

HuffPost reporters and editors chat about the latest episode below. Stay tuned for updates.

Erin E. Evans

Max

Carrie’s Meet-Cute On ‘And Just Like That...’ Wasn’t All That... Cute

Look, it’s Mariska Hargitay’s husband, Peter Hermann! I loved his role here as George, the tech entrepreneur who was married to his work. That meet-cute wasn’t exactly cute, but I liked seeing Carrie get back out there to date again. It did make me wonder how Aiden (John Corbett) is going to reappear. — Erin

I loved Carrie’s brief connection with George – much like Seema and Nya’s hookups, this story arc truly felt like classic “Sex and the City.” The bit about urgent care not actually being all that urgent felt very true to New York circa 2023. Ditto the debate over the value of bike lanes, unfortunately – I’ve personally had to dodge a few crashes with phone-checking pedestrians while cycling. The shot of Carrie lying in bed while George’s business partner was on a seemingly endless ramble on the phone was priceless. – Curtis

I definitely did the “Leo pointing” meme when I realized that it was Peter Hermann on the bike! Carrie absentmindedly walking in a bike lane and colliding with a bicyclist felt very Carrie. And co-sign the funny, urgent care bit. Also, I think there’s something kind of modern about meeting a guy at urgent care, so I thought this was a clever plotline. — Marina
Erin E. Evans
Marina Fang
Curtis M. Wong

Max

Che And Miranda Seem To Be Headed For A Break-Up

I’ve kind of been anxiously waiting for this moment to happen. But now, I don’t even know where to begin to dissect the Miranda-Che relationship. (Shoutout to freelancer Emma Flint who talks about Che Diaz here.) Every episode, Che does this push-pull thing with Miranda that really pisses me off. They give Miranda no sense of stability in their relationship. So immediately, I knew that Che’s sitcom getting a bad read from the test group was NOT going to bode well for the Miranda-Che relationship. Like clockwork, Che gets all pissy with Miranda when they have a conversation about the show. Miranda is trying to be the best cheerleader, and Che is so rude about it. I get being upset on a day when you get bad news, but Che took it out on Miranda in a way that was unfair but, quite frankly, unsurprising. I did appreciate how “AJLT” seemed to poke fun at itself with the commentary from the Brooklyn viewer about Che’s persona: “The whole Che character was like a walking Boomer joke that felt so fake to me. Just some phony, sanitized, performative, cheesy-ass, dad-joke bullshit version of what the non-binary experience is. It sucked.” Whoever wrote that line deserves a raise. — Erin

This very meta storyline reminded me that the ongoing discourse about Che as a character has nothing to do with Sara Ramirez’s many talents as an actor. Their speech about feeling confident in their identity, only to have that self-assurance shattered by the focus group experience, gave me chills. Despite Che’s many flaws, I’m glad we’re getting to see a more vulnerable side to them this season. That said, I don’t see how Che and Miranda can salvage their relationship from here. It was literally painful to watch Che take all of their frustrations with the sitcom’s failure out on Miranda, who was doing her best to rally. Frankly, what’s left for Miranda in this very one-sided arrangement at this point? – Curtis

Speaking of self-references, the focus group participant saying that sitcom Che “would not be able to afford an apartment in Bushwick that big!” also felt like a meta-joke. It’s just like all the commentary on the original “SATC,” on how unrealistic it is that Carrie can afford her Upper East Side life while writing one column a week.

We talk about this every week, but Che has continually been written as this parody of what the writers think a character like Che would be like rather than coming across as an actual human. This whole sitcom plotline has only continued that dissonance. I wonder if Che and Miranda’s impending breakup can maybe allow the show to give Che a reset as a character. — Marina
Erin E. Evans
Curtis M. Wong
Marina Fang

Max

The New ‘AJLT’ Episodes Are Actually Enjoyable — For One Simple Reason

Yes, yes, yes, more scenes with the single ladies dating and hooking up on this show. This definitely felt more like the original series, and I was living for it. – Erin

I enjoyed both of these storylines immensely – the penis pump bit felt like the classic series, and I especially loved that Nya’s morning-after walk was more of a confident strut! – Curtis

Between last week’s and this week’s episodes, I’ve been pleasantly surprised by how much I’ve enjoyed them. Like you both said, the key is that these storylines have been leaning more into that classic “SATC” structure: A character goes on a dating adventure (or misadventure) and then cut to a group of characters talking about it over brunch or drinks. — Marina
Erin E. Evans
Curtis M. Wong

Max

Charlotte Got Another Horrible Storyline — But There Is Hope

Sorry, but I wish I could care about this storyline with Charlotte and Harry’s child, Rock modeling for Ralph Lauren. I really expected there to be some follow-up scenes about Charlotte possibly returning to work after her chance encounter with Mark (Victor Garber) last week. Maybe it’s coming in future episodes. — Erin

I agree, Erin. As much as I enjoyed Charlotte getting to be the cool mom for once, this storyline felt shoehorned into the episode and seems likely to be of zero consequence to the rest of the season. And you don’t go out of your way to snag Victor Garber for a guest spot if he’s only going to appear in a single scene in one episode, so… yes, give us a follow-up with Mark, please! – Curtis
Erin E. Evans
Curtis M. Wong

AP

We Got The Perfect Nod To ‘Hamilton’ In This Week’s ‘And Just Like That’

It took me a while to place where I’d seen Christopher Jackson, who portrays Lisa Todd Wexley’s husband Herbert; I don’t think I realized that he was George Washington in the uber-popular Broadway show “Hamilton” until earlier this season. So to see him in a George Washington get-up was EVERYTHING. Perhaps this is his “one last time” in that costume. Ha. — Erin

I thought Lisa mentioning Herbert not wearing his George Washington costume to the party was going to be the full extent of the “Hamilton” wink in this episode, so I loved that we actually got to see him in it. I’m fairly certain only a “Hamilton” veteran like Christopher Jackson can make colonial garb look sexy. – Curtis
Erin E. Evans
Curtis M. Wong
Marina Fang

Max

The Costume Party On ‘AJLT’ Was Filled With Some Hits — And A Lot Of Misses

OK, let’s talk about the costumes and non-costumes at this party. I was kind of shocked that Charlotte and Harry’s costumes were not really actual costumes — aside from Harry’s wig. I feel like Charlotte is so over-the-top with stuff like a costume party that she would have pulled out the most dramatic costume. She and Harry dressed up as the spies from “The Americans,” and of course, no one thought they were dressed up. Carrie, as Helen Gurley Brown, the former editor-in-chief of Cosmopolitan, was pitch-perfect. (Brown’s work was part of the sexual revolution, natch.) Totally not surprised by Seema’s non-costume as Padma Lakshmi because she seems like the type of woman who is only going to look sleek and posh at every moment. Miranda brought a clown nose which is also perfect for her this season since she’s barely even getting enough sleep, let alone able to think of a costume.

Now, I’m so proud of my girls Nya and Lisa, who looked INCREDIBLE at the party. Nya as Eartha Kitt was gorgeous, and I think Lisa was the bride of Frankenstein? I loved it. Did not love Lisa’s husband Herbert reprimanding her about dancing with Anthony (who was dressed as a devil!) AT A PARTY. But I guess this respectability thing is only going to go into overdrive now that he’s running for comptroller. — Erin

I’m with you on this costume analysis, Erin. This may be a bit of a deep cut, but if you’re a “Sex and the City” completist, you might recall a deleted Halloween scene from the first movie in which Charlotte and Harry got creative with costumes to take Lily trick-or-treating. Even their dogs got dressed up. So the idea that they would just phone it in for a more formal affair like this seems silly. Thankfully Nya and Lisa both understood the assignment and looked fabulous. Also, I chuckled when Anthony mistook a costumed gladiator for a gym hookup. – Curtis

We can talk more about this in a bit, but this episode felt a lot like classic “SATC”: the characters being out and about and having fun at a fancy event. I loved that this took place at the Prospect Park Boathouse. When you live in New York, it’s always fun to be able to spot a location on a New York-based show. Also, shoutout to Cynthia Nixon, who directed this episode. — Marina

Here's Where We Stood On Last Week's Episode

Erin E. Evans

Senior Culture Editor, HuffPost

Curtis M. Wong

Senior Culture Reporter, HuffPost

Marina Fang

Senior Culture Reporter, HuffPost

