The Latest ‘And Just Like That...’ Episode Felt A Lot Like Classic ‘SATC’

Carrie’s Meet-Cute On ‘And Just Like That...’ Wasn’t All That... Cute

Look, it’s Mariska Hargitay’s husband, Peter Hermann! I loved his role here as George, the tech entrepreneur who was married to his work. That meet-cute wasn’t exactly cute, but I liked seeing Carrie get back out there to date again. It did make me wonder how Aiden (John Corbett) is going to reappear. — Erin



I loved Carrie’s brief connection with George – much like Seema and Nya’s hookups, this story arc truly felt like classic “Sex and the City.” The bit about urgent care not actually being all that urgent felt very true to New York circa 2023. Ditto the debate over the value of bike lanes, unfortunately – I’ve personally had to dodge a few crashes with phone-checking pedestrians while cycling. The shot of Carrie lying in bed while George’s business partner was on a seemingly endless ramble on the phone was priceless. – Curtis



I definitely did the “Leo pointing” meme when I realized that it was Peter Hermann on the bike! Carrie absentmindedly walking in a bike lane and colliding with a bicyclist felt very Carrie. And co-sign the funny, urgent care bit. Also, I think there’s something kind of modern about meeting a guy at urgent care, so I thought this was a clever plotline. — Marina

