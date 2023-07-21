What's Hot

'And Just Like That' Is Laying The Groundwork For A Carrie-Aidan Reunion

This week's episode of the Max show featured at least one special callback to the original "SATC" series.
Senior Culture Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Culture Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) trekking through the snow in this week's episode of "And Just Like That..."
Craig Blankenhorn/Max

On “And Just Like That,” we’re always on the lookout for callbacks to the original “Sex and the City.” In Thursday’s episode of the Max revival series, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) getting a new computer felt like an homage to the classic Season 4 episode “My Motherboard, My Self.” And as we see by the end of Thursday’s episode, it’s more than just a passing reference to the original. The callback fittingly lays the groundwork for the anticipated reunion between Carrie and Aidan (John Corbett) next week.

As referenced in the episode title, “Bomb Cyclone,” winter weather provides a dramatic backdrop for multiple relationship developments in this week’s installment.

Join us as we break down all the fun, the fashion and the drama of this week’s episode of “And Just Like That.” (TV and film writers and actors, including those who worked on “And Just Like That,” are currently on strike over fair pay and working conditions in the streaming era.)

Marina Fang

This Week's Episode Was Again Directed By Cynthia Nixon

I interviewed Nixon, who plays Miranda, about directing last week and this week's episodes. (We spoke prior to the Screen Actors Guild strike.)
On Last Week's Episode...

Here's what we had to say about last week's episode.
