'And Just Like That' Is Laying The Groundwork For A Carrie-Aidan Reunion

On “And Just Like That,” we’re always on the lookout for callbacks to the original “Sex and the City.” In Thursday’s episode of the Max revival series, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) getting a new computer felt like an homage to the classic Season 4 episode “My Motherboard, My Self.” And as we see by the end of Thursday’s episode, it’s more than just a passing reference to the original. The callback fittingly lays the groundwork for the anticipated reunion between Carrie and Aidan (John Corbett) next week.