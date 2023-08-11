'And Just Like That' Is Winding Down — And Turning Up The Heat

Max

Carrie Makes A Huge Decision On 'And Just Like That'

I kind of feel sad about Carrie leaving her apartment. It felt like another character in the show to me. But I just hope the move sticks this time. I can’t watch another scene of her packing up or moving into another place. Seems like it might work out for her downstairs neighbor to move there, and she could rent it out? If Che gets Carrie’s apartment, that’d be crazy to me. I’m kind of looking forward to how they make her new house “hers” and to see what kind of decor she goes with. Also, we are owed a look at Aidan’s house in Virginia. We were robbed of that in this episode. — Erin



Isn’t Carrie dripping in cash these days? I don’t know why she doesn’t just keep her jewel box apartment in addition to the big place and use it as a spare shoe closet. But Erin, I’m pretty sure you’re right about Carrie renting the place to her jewelry designer neighbor, Lisette. I don’t think this show will ever let Carrie get too far away from the iconic apartment! — Lydia



Agree with both of you. It’s one of those iconic TV apartments and so synonymous with this franchise and Carrie as a character. Plus, we’ve been here before — when she moved in with Big in the first movie, she kept this apartment. So there’s no reason she can’t keep it again and rent it to Lisette (probably for a lot more than the $750/month she was paying in the original. Trying to afford an apartment in New York these days, if you’re not already wealthy, is a shitshow). And yeah, I mean, if Carrie can afford a massive place in Gramercy Park, she’s definitely doing quite all right money-wise. Aidan sold his furniture company to West Elm, so he’s doing quite all right too.



I also laughed a bit when Che asked what possibly could have gone on to make Aidan not want to set foot in Carrie’s apartment. Oh, Che, a lot of shit went down. — Marina