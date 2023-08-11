'And Just Like That' Is Winding Down — And Turning Up The Heat

We’re getting closer and closer to the end of Season 2 of “And Just Like That,” and Episode 9 (“There Goes The Neighborhood”) opened up several new storylines that are sure to keep fans and hate-watchers anxiously awaiting the next episode.
In Thursday’s episode, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) chats with Kathy (Rosemarie DeWitt), the ex-wife of Aidan (John Corbett), and decides to make a big purchase. Lisa (Nicole Ari Parker) shares big news with Herbert (Chris Jackson). Meanwhile, Seema (Sarita Choudhury) and Nya (Karen Pittman) have some steamy sex; Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) fret over whether their kids are getting it on, and Anthony (Mario Cantone) and Giuseppe (Sebastiano Pigazzi) are five dates in and actually aren’t doing it.
It’s a jam-packed episode, with only two more to go before the season ends.
TV and film writers and actors, including those who worked on “And Just Like That,” are currently on strike over fair pay and working conditions in the streaming era.
HuffPost reporters and editors chatted about the episode in this post. Stay tuned for updates.
“And Just Like That...” streams on Max on Thursdays.
Carrie Makes A Huge Decision On 'And Just Like That'
Isn’t Carrie dripping in cash these days? I don’t know why she doesn’t just keep her jewel box apartment in addition to the big place and use it as a spare shoe closet. But Erin, I’m pretty sure you’re right about Carrie renting the place to her jewelry designer neighbor, Lisette. I don’t think this show will ever let Carrie get too far away from the iconic apartment! — Lydia
Agree with both of you. It’s one of those iconic TV apartments and so synonymous with this franchise and Carrie as a character. Plus, we’ve been here before — when she moved in with Big in the first movie, she kept this apartment. So there’s no reason she can’t keep it again and rent it to Lisette (probably for a lot more than the $750/month she was paying in the original. Trying to afford an apartment in New York these days, if you’re not already wealthy, is a shitshow). And yeah, I mean, if Carrie can afford a massive place in Gramercy Park, she’s definitely doing quite all right money-wise. Aidan sold his furniture company to West Elm, so he’s doing quite all right too.
I also laughed a bit when Che asked what possibly could have gone on to make Aidan not want to set foot in Carrie’s apartment. Oh, Che, a lot of shit went down. — Marina
Carrie Has A Clunky Conversation With Someone From Aidan's Past On 'AJLT'
I loved seeing Rosemarie DeWitt in this role! She seems like she’d be Aidan’s type. However, I thought this conversation was a bit clunky. The way Aidan’s ex brought up her concerns, she made it sound like Carrie had already written something featuring her sons. I thought I’d missed something! While this conversation seemed like it went well, I have a feeling Carrie’s not quite off the hook yet. — Lydia
I love Rosemarie DeWitt too — she’s one of those actors who, when she shows up, I immediately pay more attention (and I’m still salty about her not getting an Oscar nomination for “Rachel Getting Married”). I wonder if this bit of casting is pure coincidence or a fun Easter egg: She is married to Ron Livingston, who played the infamous Mr. “I’m Sorry, I Can’t, Don’t Hate Me” Berger in the original series. Also, independent of that, she appears briefly as one of Miranda’s co-workers at her corporate law firm. Whether it was an intentional nod to the original series or not, excellent casting. It also continues the delightful trend of this revival bringing back actors who appeared briefly as one-off characters in the original (see also: Peter Hermann). — Marina
Seema May Have Met Her 'Great Love' On 'And Just Like That'
I knew last week, as soon as Seema said that she might never have a great love like Carrie has with Big and Aidan, that she’d meet a potential love interest in the next episode. It’s TV, after all. I’m into Seema and Ravi, and I think she secretly is, too, if she’s bringing him to dinner with Carrie and Aidan. While we’re talking about Seema, can I just say she’s officially my favorite addition to the SATC universe? Her friendship chemistry with Carrie is so natural. She’s completely over-the-top but feels so realistic at the same time. More Seema, please! — Lydia
I welcome you to the Seema fan club, Lydia! I chuckled at Seema calling Ravi “cut-rate Spielberg.” But yes, glad to see our girl getting it. And Nya too! — Marina
One 'AJLT' Character Came Back With A Bang — And She Was Greatly Missed
I’ve been missing Nya in recent episodes! I’m so glad they brought her back with a bang (pun very much intended). I cracked up when she realized it was cool to have shameless, post-coitus phone time in bed next to her hookup. But it was a total knife to the heart seeing her realize Andre Rashad (LeRoy McClain) was having a baby with another woman, especially after their fertility struggles. I hope this is the start of an interesting storyline for Nya. — Lydia
In previous weeks, we’ve often complained about the lack of sex, so I was glad to see this episode had a noticeable increase in storylines involving our faves having fun, casual sex. In particular, I’ve often written about how this revival brought in all of these incredible women of color — and then failed to come up with adequate storylines for them. Also, we know this show works best when it leans into the spirit of the original. So both Nya and Seema getting it this episode hit all of those marks. And asshole Andre already moving on and having a baby with his new girlfriend? Ugh, poor Nya. But it’s also very on-brand for the many terrible men of this franchise. — Marina
We Got A Kid Storyline We Didn't Totally Hate On 'And Just Like That'
I can’t believe I’m saying this, but this was one of the first kid storylines I didn’t totally hate. I thought it was funny seeing Charlotte and Miranda grapple with what was happening, and Carrie’s line about it reminding her of her two favorite stuffed animals having sex cracked me up. Maybe it worked for me because this kid storyline mostly revolved around the women’s relationships with each other. — Lydia
As we’ve said often, these storylines involving the kids are consistently among the least interesting on this show, and this one similarly did not do it for me. Moving right along!
One thing that I found amusing: Yes, Charlotte has always played the role of the naive and unsuspecting one. But girl, two teens being left alone — you could have seen this coming from a mile away! — Marina
There Was A Big Pregnancy Announcement On 'And Just Like That'
That was a fun bit of comedy to have Herb’s campaign speech completely derailed by Lisa’s bombshell. I do hope she gets the help she needs, and that Herb steps up. She’s been really in over her head these last few episodes, between her documentary and the kids and Herb launching his campaign.
This is a tiny detail, but I’m also curious why Harry seems to be Herb’s campaign manager? I assume Harry is still a divorce lawyer, which doesn’t seem to have much overlap with running a citywide campaign. But maybe he’s one of those sought-after divorce lawyers with lots of connections to rich donors. — Marina
No One Needed This Part Of Charlotte's Storyline On 'And Just Like That'
I wholeheartedly agree, Erin! I’m hoping this was just a setup to show us Victor Garber hitting on Carrie and that we can leave it there. — Lydia
Yeah, my only thought about this was: Look, I love Victor Garber, but was it really worth bringing him back just for this? I’d also like to see more of Charlotte being at work, since in the original, one of her real passions was her pride in her art knowledge. — Marina
Che Was Less Annoying On The New 'AJLT' Episode — And That's A Win
Vet tech Che is working for me. As a viewer, I actually appreciate that neither they nor Miranda seems to mention the other now that they’re over. I mean, who among us hasn’t wished a friend would stop harping on their ex? But it is a sort of odd choice for TV. Do the writers just want us to forget that Miranda exploded her marriage and moved to LA with this person?
On another note, that kitten Che brought to Carrie’s apartment was so damn cute and I’m legitimately angry at Carrie for not keeping it. Carrie is definitely a cat girl. Why can’t she see that?! — Lydia
Lol, Lydia, I had the opposite reaction: “Carrie can’t take care of a cat, Che!”
I can’t believe I’m saying this either, but I’m glad Che seems to be getting back on their feet. — Marina
Let's End This 'AJLT' Storyline Immediately
Lol, Erin, I thought of you when Anthony said: “I’ve seen '90 Day Fiancé,' all 35 seasons.”
Also, when they were in front of Anthony’s apartment, and Anthony was explaining that his ex’s name was still on the lease, I had forgotten that Stanford (the late Willie Garson) “moved to Japan.” — Marina
OMG, Marina, I could not remember for the life of me how they wrote off Stanford! — Erin