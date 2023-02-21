'And Just Like That' Stars Pay Tribute To Willie Garson On His Birthday

Stars of HBO’s “Sex and the City” and its spinoff “And Just Like That” recently paid tribute to their late co-star Willie Garson in honor of his birthday.

On Monday, Kristin Davis, who stars as Charlotte in the HBO series, said that she missed Garson’s “humor and silliness on the set” in a touching Instagram post she shared on Feb. 20, Garson’s birthday.

“We struggle with your absence dear Willie. We miss you and quite frankly there is a painful hole in our hearts,” she said, before expressing compassion for Garson’s son, Nathen Garson.

“I can only imagine how Nathen and the rest of the family are coping,” she said. “I never take my health for granted.”

Garson died in September 2021 of pancreatic cancer, during the filming of “And Just Like That” where he reprised his role as Stanford Blatch. He was 57.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Willie Garson filming a scene for the movie "Sex and the City" on Oct. 1, 2007, in New York City. Marcel Thomas via Getty Images

Cynthia Nixon, who reprised her role as Miranda in the HBO spinoff, wrote on Instagram Monday that she missed Garson’s “snarky sense of humor.”

“I miss you when we are shooting. I miss you when not,” she wrote. “We are so lucky to have known you but just wish so much you were still here.”

Mario Cantone also paid tribute to his late co-star. Cantone played Garson’s on-screen husband in “And Just Like That” Their characters memorably wed in “Sex and the City 2.”

“Happy Birthday my Big Screen Husband,” he wrote. “You are missed and loved in so many ways. An incredible partner, father and friend. You are in my heart and mind through all of it.”

Sarah Jessica Parker, whose character Carrie was best friends with Stanford (Garson) in the series, feature films and spinoff, said that Garson’s death was “unbearable” in a statement she posted on Instagram days after his death.

“I will miss everything about you,” she wrote, in part. “And replay our last moments together. I will re-read every text from your final days and put to pen our last calls.”