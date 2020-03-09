HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
The day just got a little brighter (even after losing an hour to daylight saving time) if you’re a fan of fashion brand & Other Stories.
While & Other Stories’ midseason sale officially starts on Mar. 10, the brand — like it has done for other major promotions — let email subscribers get early access to deals a day before anyone else. (There’s not even a sale section on the site right now.)
The good news? You don’t need to be a subscriber to get the deals early, because we found where the sale is hiding. Now, you don’t have to wait to shop.
During the sale, select items are up to 50% off. From a red balloon-sleeved mini dress to a belted a-line trench coat, there’s definitely lots to choose from for your spring wardrobe.
Check out our favorite finds from the & Other Stories sale: