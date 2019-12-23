HuffPost Finds

& Other Stories' After Christmas Sale Went Live Early

Other Stories just dropped its after Christmas sale early for email subscribers — but even if you're not one, you don't have to wait to shop.

You won't have to wait until after Christmas for &amp; Other Stories' big sale because we found the deals for you.
Christmas came early for lovers of fashion brand & Other Stories.

& Other Stories decided to drop its after Christmas VIP sale even before Christmas Eve for email subscribers. But don’t worry — if you aren’t an email subscriber, we found the deals ahead of time so you know what to add to your cart.

The sale officially starts for everyone on Dec. 26 and the site is offering some major markdowns at up to 50% off, but unofficially the sale is live already.

The early access sale has deals on styles that you’ll want to add to your winter wardrobe, like super soft sweaters and long-sleeved dresses for any cold night out.

So before your inbox is flooded with after Christmas sales, you can get some great steals before they sell out at & Other Stories. And if you don’t know what part of the sale section to start at, we picked out some of our favorite finds.

Check out our favorite finds from & Other Stories’ VIP sale:

1
Diamanté Fringe Sweater
& Other Stories
Originally $129, get it now for $90.
2
Embellished Wool Blend Cardigan
& Other Stories
Originally $149, get it now for $99.
3
Textured Knit Relaxed Sweater
& Other Stories
Originally $49, get it now for $34.
4
Embellished Wool Blend Sweater
& Other Stories
Originally $129, get it now for $90.
5
Relaxed Glitter Turtleneck
& Other Stories
Originally $69, get it now for $34.
6
Belted Velvet Midi Dress
& Other Stories
Originally $149, get it now for $89.
7
Gathered Floral Jacquard Mini Dress
& Other Stories
Originally $99, get it now for $69.
8
Velvet Side Slit Midi Dress
& Other Stories
Originally $69, get it now $48.
9
Printed Ruffle Bib Midi Dress
& Other Stories
Originally $129, get it now for $90.
10
Smocked Turtleneck Mini Glitter Dress
& Other Stories
Originally $69, get it now for $48.
11
Double Breasted Tailored Coat
& Other Stories
Originally $279, get it now for $139.
12
Crushed Velvet Double Breasted Blazer
& Other Stories
Originally $129, get it now $64.
13
Sequined Velvet Hourglass Blazer
& Other Stories
Originally $129, get it now for $64.
14
Double Breasted Bouclé Coat
& Other Stories
Originally $249, get it now for $124.
15
Faux Shearling Teddy Coat
& Other Stories
Originally $179, get it now for $89.
16
Cropped Wide Corduroy Pants
& Other Stories
Originally $79, get it now for $47.
17
Wide Checked Pants
& Other Stories
Originally $89, get it now for $44.
18
Suede Leather Panel Mini Skirt
& Other Stories
Originally $249, get it now for $124.
19
Leopard Jacquard Gathered Mini Skirt
& Other Stories
Originally $69, get it now for $34.
20
Tortoise Buckle Midi Slit Skirt
& Other Stories
Originally $89, get it now for $44.
21
Crescent Moon Heeled Suede Boots
& Other Stories
Originally $179, get them now for $89.
22
Pearl Studded Suede Heeled Sandals
& Other Stories
Originally $129, get them now for $89.
23
Embellished Heel Pointed Suede Pumps
& Other Stories
Originally $129, get them now for $64.
24
Suede Chelsea Boots
& Other Stories
Originally $149, get them now for $99.
25
Block Heel Suede Ballerina Pumps
& Other Stories
Originally $99, get them for $69.
26
Beaded Velvet Crossbody Bag
& Other Stories
Originally $59, get it now for $29.
27
Wool Blend Ribbed Beanie
& Other Stories
Originally $29, get it now for $20.
28
Rhinestone Embroidered Alice Headband
& Other Stories
Originally $29, get it now for $20.
29
Wool Plaid Scarf
& Other Stories
Originally $89, get it now for $62.
30
Jewelled Wink Velvet Eyemask
& Other Stories
Originally $25, get it now for $12.
