HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

HuffPost In today's deal that made us do a double take: 70% off fall items at & Other Stories.

Still looking for a few more standout pieces to add to your cold-weather wardrobe? In a deal that made us do a double take, & Other Stories has fall and winter items sitting in its sale section for up to 70% off.

You’ll find plenty of fashion finds that are on-trend for the season. Think midi dresses and square-neck tops in luxurious velvet, leopard print tops and ochre-yellow wide-leg pants. The best part? We found a ton of these items on sale for under $50.

So you can spend less time searching and more time saving, we’ve rounded up a ton of cold-weather wardrobe staples at & Other Stories that you can get for a fraction of their usual cost.

If you like what you see, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter where we’ll bring you more editor-sourced products and reviews. For the best deal before you buy, check out HuffPost Coupons for more promo codes from brands you know and trust like Nordstrom and Urban Outfitters.