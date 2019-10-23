HuffPost Finds

We Found Cold-Weather Wardrobe Staples For Under $50 At & Other Stories

Leopard print blouses, velvet dresses and corduroy trousers are majorly marked down.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

In today's deal that made us do a double take: 70% off fall items at &amp; Other Stories.
In today's deal that made us do a double take: 70% off fall items at & Other Stories.

Still looking for a few more standout pieces to add to your cold-weather wardrobe? In a deal that made us do a double take, & Other Stories has fall and winter items sitting in its sale section for up to 70% off.

You’ll find plenty of fashion finds that are on-trend for the season. Think midi dresses and square-neck tops in luxurious velvet, leopard print tops and ochre-yellow wide-leg pants. The best part? We found a ton of these items on sale for under $50.

So you can spend less time searching and more time saving, we’ve rounded up a ton of cold-weather wardrobe staples at & Other Stories that you can get for a fraction of their usual cost.

If you like what you see, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter where we’ll bring you more editor-sourced products and reviews. For the best deal before you buy, check out HuffPost Coupons for more promo codes from brands you know and trust like Nordstrom and Urban Outfitters.

Take a look below at our favorite under-$50 finds at & Other Stories:

1
Printed Button Up Shirt
& Other Stories
Originally $89, get iton sale for $27 at & Other Stories.
2
Wide Corduroy Pants
& Other Stories
Originally $99, get it on sale for $30 at & Other Stories.
3
Soft Cashmere Knit Beanie
& Other Stories
Originally $59, get it on sale for $30 at & Other Stories.
4
Stretch Velour Bodysuit
& Other Stories
Originally $49, get it on sale for $15 at & Other Stories.
5
Velvet Turtleneck Midi Dress
& Other Stories
Originally $89, get it on sale for $27 at & Other Stories.
6
Strappy Heeled Sandals
& Other Stories
Originally $95, get it on sale for $29 at & Other Stories.
7
Square Neck Velvet Top
& Other Stories
Originally $49, get it on sale for $24 at & Other Stories.
8
Ribbed Mock Neck Maxi Dress
& Other Stories
Originally $69, get it on sale for $34 at & Other Stories.
9
Faux Fur Mini Saddle Bag
& Other Stories
Originally $149, get it on sale for $45 at & Other Stories.
10
Fitted Crushed Velvet Mini Dress
& Other Stories
Originally $69, get it on sale for $21 at & Other Stories.
shoppablefinds stylefinds saleshoppingstyle and beauty