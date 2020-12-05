‘And That’s That!’: ’Tis The Season To Buy Black

Just because Black Friday and Small Business Saturday have passed doesn’t mean you can’t continue to support Black-owned businesses.

This week, “And That’s That!” hosts Ja’han Jones, Taryn Finley and Shaquille Romblay chat with We Buy Black CEO Shareef Abdul-Malik about the importance of cooperative economics and supporting Black businesses this holiday season and far beyond.

The trio also discuss former President Barack Obama’s critique of the phrase “defund the police,” Chet Hanks’ audacity, plastic surgery double standards and Keyshia Cole’s anticipated Verzuz battle. Listen to the full episode below.

