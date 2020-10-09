‘And THAT’S That!’ On The Commander In Chief’s COVID Clusterf**k

It’s mask-on, mask-off at the White House. The news surrounding COVID-19 in President Donald Trump’s circle shows no signs of slowing down.

On this week’s episode of “And THAT’S That,” we discuss the latest updates on the superspreader-in-chief spreading germs in the Oval Office and the historic vice presidential debate featuring Sen. Kamala Harris, who let everyone know she’s not here for the lectures from that “fly” guy VP Mike Pence.

But with no love lost on politics, the president is not the only one trying to get chose in 2020.

Cuffing season is early this year as folks are trying to find pandemic partners to make it through the second wave together. We welcomed this week’s guest, career and dating coach Charreah K. Jackson.

Paras Griffin via Getty Images Charreah K. Jackson onstage during the "Claws" Atlanta advanced screening at The Gathering Spot on June 5, 2019, in Atlanta.

Jackson is the bestselling author of “Boss Bride: The Powerful Woman’s Playbook for Love & Success,” and talks to us about what might go down in the DMs when looking for a cuffing season boo, safe sex in a pandemic, and how social distancing mixes with social networking for likes and love.

We also get into the death of Jonathan Price, how Ananda Lewis reminded us that it’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and even though there’s still no new music from Ri-Ri, she manages to deliver fire and controversy at her Fenty fashion show.

Listen to “And THAT’S That!” below.