Anderson Cooper And Andy Cohen Marked Father's Day By Introducing Their Sons

Pals Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper observed a socially distant Father’s Day together.

The event, which took place Sunday on “Watch What Happens Live,” marked the first time Cohen and Cooper’s two sons were formally introduced to one another.

Cooper welcomed Wyatt Morgan in April, while Cohen became a first-time dad to 1-year-old Benjamin Allen last year.

“Look, that’s gonna be your good buddy, Wyatt,” Cohen told a somewhat-confused-looking Benjamin, gesturing toward the screen. “If you like him half as much as I like his daddy, you’re gonna be great friends.”

Cooper, meanwhile, showed off Wyatt’s nautical striped outfit, joking that it resembled a 1920s bathing suit.

Watch the adorable moment below.

Though Sunday marked their first virtual encounter, Benjamin and Wyatt have already been connected through their famous dads for some time.

Appearing on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” last month, Cooper revealed that Wyatt had already inherited some of Benjamin’s hand-me-downs.

“I’m inherently cheap, I like a good value,” the CNN anchor said. Noting that many retail outlets were shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he added, “I was planning on going shopping, which I hate to do. And then online shopping, how do you that for baby clothes? Do you go to Buy Buy Baby or Amazon? I don’t know! It just seemed weird, so he just gave me all the clothes.”

Weeks later, Cohen said on his Radio Andy talk show that Cooper had scooped up one of Benjamin’s former nannies to care for Wyatt.

“We had long planned this transition, but I certainly didn’t expect it to happen during a quarantine, of course,” he said. “So we had to really handle this hand-off from one home to the next very carefully, but we did and she is now with Anderson. I know she’s gonna get Wyatt on a great sleep schedule just like she got Ben.”