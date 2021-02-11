Anderson Cooper and his ex-boyfriend Benjamin Maisani have found a way to quell the challenges of co-parenting during COVID-19: living together.

Appearing on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” this week, the CNN anchor couldn’t help but gush about his 9-month-old son, Wyatt Morgan. He revealed last year that Maisani would be his son’s co-parent and, on Wednesday, noted that his former beau “still live in the same house.”

“We get along really well,” Cooper anchor said. “It’s weird, but it works out.”

Cooper went on to note that Maisani “wasn’t really sure he wanted to have a kid, which was one of the reasons we probably broke up.”

“But then he came around the idea, and now he is just such a great parent,” he added.

Cooper and Maisani, a nightlife entrepreneur, kept a low profile for much of their nine-year relationship. The pair were photographed together on only a handful of occasions, including a 2015 Elton John AIDS Foundation benefit. In 2017, they appeared in an Architectural Digest spread spotlighting Cooper’s Brazilian vacation home, and spoke to Town & Country about their mutual art collection.

By 2018, Cooper revealed that the two men had gone their separate ways. And though their co-parenting and living situation has already garnered a fair share of media speculation, he and Maisani have no plans to resume a romantic relationship.

“It’s not going to happen,” Cooper said.

Later in the interview, the journalist spoke about his forthcoming gig as a “Jeopardy!” guest host. He also shared how his life as a new dad has made him a bit of a coffee connoisseur, even though he’d never been a big java fan before.

“I don’t like hot things, but I like iced coffee,” he said. “I’ve had three already ― maybe you can tell I’m a little wired. I now understand it.”

Catch Anderson Cooper’s interview with Ellen DeGeneres below.