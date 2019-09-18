Anderson Cooper Drops A Savage 'Daddy' Bomb On Corey Lewandowski

“He’s still trying to please Daddy,” Cooper said during a panel discussion about Lewandowski’s wild testimony, in which he not only ducked questions but also mocked the Democratic lawmakers asking them.

Former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-Penn.) said there was someone else the former Trump campaign manager was trying to reach.

“His audience was not Donald Trump,” Santorum said. “His audience was Trump supporters in New Hampshire.”

Lewandowski has been toying with a Senate run in the Granite State and during a break in the hearing, he tweeted a link to a website about a possible campaign.

See Cooper’s full panel discussion below:

"He still wants to please Daddy," cracks @andersoncooper on former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski's Trump-pleasing performance before the House Judiciary Committee in the panel's first official "impeachment hearing" today. https://t.co/EDDMq55GfY pic.twitter.com/5JvvxHVYMh — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) September 18, 2019