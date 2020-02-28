CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Thursday issued a stark reminder to President Donald Trump and his administration about the coronavirus.

“Ignorance doesn’t kill viruses,” warned the host of “Anderson Cooper 360°” as he dissected the latest developments regarding the spread of the COVID-19 virus to dozens of countries around the world.

Federal health officials announced this week that a widespread outbreak in the U.S. could be imminent.

“And wishful thinking or vague happy talk won’t contain outbreaks or reassure investors or employers or any of us,” added Cooper, while picking apart the conflicting, and often confusing, messages coming from Trump and various government officials about the virus.

Check out the full clip here: