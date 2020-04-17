CORONAVIRUS

Anderson Cooper Gives Himself A Coronavirus Lockdown Haircut And, Well...

The CNN host said he'd been walking around all day with "my hand on my head."

CNN’s Anderson Cooper is rocking a new hairstyle amid the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

But not one he was hoping for.

“I took a razor and buzzed my head and I gave myself a giant bald spot, over here,” the “Anderson Cooper 360°” host revealed on Thursday.

“I’ve been walking around all day with, like, my hand on my head,” admitted Cooper, who took the new do in his stride, later saying: “It’s fine straight on, I just have to be seen only this way.” 

Check out the clip here:

Elsewhere on the show, Cooper lightheartedly offered his haircutting services to colleague Chris Cuomo, who has been providing daily updates on his recovery from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

“Now you will make that popular,” Cuomo told Cooper, joking it would be called “The Coop.”

Check out that clip here:

