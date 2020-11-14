Anderson Cooper Spotlights ‘What Really Matters’ Right Now In Emotional Monologue

Anderson Cooper on Friday delivered an emotional monologue about “what really matters” right now.

And it isn’t President Donald Trump’s tantrums and refusal to acknowledge defeat in the 2020 election, argued the CNN anchor.

Instead, Cooper examined the devastating toll that the coronavirus pandemic is now again taking on the country as hospitalizations reach a record high and daily new infections head “nearly straight up.”

“There are people right now in crowded ICUs all across the country. Some ICUs don’t have any more beds,” he said.

“I can’t spend another second today concerned about what a grown man who lost fair and square is not ready to accept,” Cooper added. “I am not ready to accept that there could be 400,000 dead Americans by the first of February.”

