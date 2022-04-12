Anderson Cooper Tests Positive For COVID-19, Misses CNN Show

CNN host Anderson Cooper has been diagnosed with COVID-19, joining many political figures he covers who have contracted the virus.
“Just tested positive for Covid,” Cooper wrote on Instagram Monday with a selfie showing him lying down.
Cooper, who has two young sons, added: “Thankfully the kids are negative. Hope to get back to work soon.”
Cooper provided no other details.
John Berman filled in Monday for Cooper on “Anderson Cooper 360.°” He gave no timetable for Cooper’s return — or any other information for that matter, Deadline noted.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Attorney General Merrick Garland, Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) are among prominent political figures testing positive recently.
Garland, Collins and the positive cases of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Reps. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) were traced to an April 2 Gridiron Club dinner in Washington. New York Mayor Eric Adams, who attended the function, also is among the 72 known cases linked to the dinner.
Rising cases in entertainment, politics and media have been reported amid the spread of the BA.2 omicron subvariant.