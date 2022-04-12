Anderson Cooper Tests Positive For COVID-19, Misses CNN Show

CNN host Anderson Cooper has been diagnosed with COVID-19, joining many political figures he covers who have contracted the virus.

“Just tested positive for Covid,” Cooper wrote on Instagram Monday with a selfie showing him lying down.

Cooper, who has two young sons, added: “Thankfully the kids are negative. Hope to get back to work soon.”

Cooper provided no other details.

John Berman filled in Monday for Cooper on “Anderson Cooper 360.°” He gave no timetable for Cooper’s return — or any other information for that matter, Deadline noted.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Attorney General Merrick Garland, Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) are among prominent political figures testing positive recently.

Garland, Collins and the positive cases of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Reps. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) were traced to an April 2 Gridiron Club dinner in Washington. New York Mayor Eric Adams, who attended the function, also is among the 72 known cases linked to the dinner.