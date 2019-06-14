CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Thursday broke down why President Donald Trump’s argument for accepting intelligence from foreign powers on his 2020 election rivals was “ridiculous.”
While Trump defending his comments on Twitter, the president brought up his meeting with Queen Elizabeth during a state visit to the United Kingdom last week:
But Cooper reminded viewers that “it’s not like the Queen of England or the Prince of Wales or anyone on that list are adversaries with an interest in sowing chaos and dissension in this country.”
He continued:
“The Queen of England isn’t selling her jewels to fund a massive disinformation campaign to affect our election. The Queen of England isn’t trying to figure out who in the Trump campaign she can meet with and potentially co-opt nor is the Queen of England over tea whispering to the president ‘I have dirt on Bernie Sanders and it’s snogging good.’”
Check out the clip here: