Anderson Cooper Gives Trump’s Latest Bizarre Pardon Pal The Royal Flush

WASHINGTON - JULY 13: U.S. Senator John McCain (R-AZ) (C) speaks as documentary filmmaker Ken Burns (R) looks on during a media conference to discuss a legal petition seeking a posthumous presidential pardon for former boxer Jack Johnson July 13, 2004 in Washington, DC. The petition, which was prepared by the law firm Proskauer Rose, and based on findings from Burns' upcoming film on the life of Jack Johnson, concludes that the 1913 conviction of Johnson for violating the Mann Act was 'discriminatory in intent and conclusion.' (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Getty