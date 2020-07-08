Anderson Cooper Rips Trump’s Latest Detached From Reality Boast About Coronavirus

Anderson Cooper had to see it to believe it.
On Tuesday, the CNN host said he “didn’t actually believe” that President Donald Trump had made his latest claim about the coronavirus pandemic until he checked the tape.
Trump earlier in the day bragged the U.S. was “in a good place” with regards to the public health crisis, even as multiple states saw a spike in the new confirmed number of cases of COVID-19 and some areas reintroduced lockdown measures.
“Does that sound like reality, that we’re in a good place?” asked Cooper.
“Those are his actual words,” he continued. “I didn’t actually believe it when I first heard it, but it’s on tape.”
Cooper later highlighted Trump’s disconnect with reality, hammering the president for pushing people to resume their normal lives while himself living in a “biological bunker” where “not even the sound of your own leading experts” can get through.
Check out Cooper’s full monologue here:
