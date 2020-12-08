Anderson Cooper poured scorn on Donald Trump’s past claim to be a “wartime president” in the fight against the coronavirus.

On Monday, the CNN anchor explained how Trump has pretty much abdicated all responsibility for tackling the pandemic following his election defeat to President-elect Joe Biden.

The outgoing president has instead focused on attempting to overturn the result of the vote, baselessly citing alleged mass voter fraud.

Cooper recalled, on the 79th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack, how Trump called himself a “war-time president” a “long time ago” in the pandemic when he “wanted to be seen as commander-in-chief, leading the effort” to appeal to voters.

“Now, the president doesn’t seem concerned about being a war-time commander. If anything he seems like a deserter. He’s absent,” he added. “The American people have given him leave, voting him out of the ballot box, but he still has some weeks left. He has chosen to go AWOL.”

Check out Cooper’s full monologue here: