The number of lies that President Donald Trump has told during his time in office continues to soar.

The Washington Post reports that, as of April 1, Trump had made 9,451 false or misleading claims. And on Wednesday, CNN’s Anderson Cooper debunked a series of “honking” untruths that Trump had told in the previous 24-hour period involving wind farms, immigration, tax cuts and his father’s birthplace.

It took the host of “Anderson Cooper 360°” some time, though.