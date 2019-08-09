Anderson Cooper on Thursday night used footage of former presidents responding to moments of national crisis to demonstrate how President Donald Trump’s behavior is “just not normal.”

A leaked video showed Trump boasting about himself and attacking his critics during his Wednesday visit to a hospital in El Paso, Texas, where the victims of last weekend’s mass shooting were being treated.

“It’s starting to seem normal, but it’s not, and it’s not how a president should behave. It’s just not. It’s not how people behave,” said the host of “Anderson Cooper 360°.”

“And it’s got nothing to do with politics, but everything to do with what presidents in both parties have always known,” Cooper continued. “That at times of national tragedy, the presidency should never be about the person in the White House, it should be about what that person can do for the people he serves.”

Cooper then used clips of Ronald Reagan, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton reacting to tragedies during their times in office to prove his point.

“It seems like a long time ago, that kind of language,” he added.

Check out the video here:

"This is just not normal. It's starting to seem normal, but it's not, and it's not how a President should behave," says @andersoncooper on Pres.Trump's rhetoric surrounding his trips to Dayton and El Paso.



"Its just not. It's now how people behave," he adds. #KeepingThemHonest pic.twitter.com/ld5I43NQhT — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) August 9, 2019