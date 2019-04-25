MEDIA

Anderson Cooper Taunts Trump For Speaking Like Elmo From 'Sesame Street'

The CNN host mocks the "1600 Sesame Street" president.

CNN’s Anderson Cooper has had it with one of President Donald Trump’s “unusual tics” in his speaking style: the tendency to refer to himself in the third person, much like Elmo from “Sesame Street.” 

Or, as Cooper called the president, “the third-person-in-chief.” 

“Anderson Cooper knows a thing or two about a thing or two,” he cracked. “And the president of the United States is not supposed to talk like Elmo.”

Then, he played a clip of Elmo referring to himself in the third person. 

See his full takedown below:

Overnight Editor, HuffPost
