CNN’s Anderson Cooper has had it with one of President Donald Trump’s “unusual tics” in his speaking style: the tendency to refer to himself in the third person, much like Elmo from “Sesame Street.”

Or, as Cooper called the president, “the third-person-in-chief.”

“Anderson Cooper knows a thing or two about a thing or two,” he cracked. “And the president of the United States is not supposed to talk like Elmo.”

Then, he played a clip of Elmo referring to himself in the third person.